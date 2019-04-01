Lightning-Senators Sum

|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|2—5
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Gourde 21 (Kucherov, Point), 12:04. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 21 (DeMelo, Pageau), 18:48.
Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 6 (Kucherov, Coburn), 7:48. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 41 (Gourde, Kucherov), 13:43.
Third Period_5, Ottawa, Veronneau 2 (Wolanin, Balcers), 4:34 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Gourde 22 (Coburn, Sergachev), 5:22. 7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 42 (Joseph, Palat), 16:55.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-10-11_26. Ottawa 11-4-9_24.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 4.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 38-10-4 (24 shots-22 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 17-26-4 (26-21).
A_13,628 (18,572). T_2:25.
Referees_Beau Halkidis, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Libor Suchanek.
