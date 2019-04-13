Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions sign safety, special teams player Charles Washington

April 13, 2019 5:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed safety Charles Washington.

Detroit made the move Saturday, retaining a key player on special teams.

Washington made 13 tackles on special teams over 29 games the previous two seasons. The former Fresno State standout spent most of the 2016 season on Detroit’s practice squad as an undrafted free agent.

The Lions begin their offseason program Monday.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy musician plays his sax at a Pacific Partnership event

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.