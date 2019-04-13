Lions sign safety, special teams player Charles Washington

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed safety Charles Washington.

Detroit made the move Saturday, retaining a key player on special teams.

Washington made 13 tackles on special teams over 29 games the previous two seasons. The former Fresno State standout spent most of the 2016 season on Detroit’s practice squad as an undrafted free agent.

The Lions begin their offseason program Monday.

