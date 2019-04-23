Listen Live Sports

Lipscomb hires Lennie Acuff away from Alabama-Huntsville

April 23, 2019 8:59 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lipscomb has hired Lennie Acuff away from Alabama-Huntsville to become its basketball coach.

Acuff compiled a 437-214 record with 11 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances in 22 seasons at Alabama-Huntsville. He has 550 career wins in 29 seasons overall.

Lipscomb announced the hire Tuesday. Acuff will be formally introduced Wednesday.

He replaces Casey Alexander, who went 113-84 in six seasons before leaving to take over at Belmont. Lipscomb reached the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and was the NIT runner-up this past season.

“I understand the tradition that exists with Lipscomb basketball and I will do everything I can to continue to build upon that tradition,” Acuff said in a statement.

His hiring was announced on the same day Lipscomb held an introductory news conference for new women’s basketball coach Lauren Sumski.

