Longoria’s 3-run double rallies Giants past Dodgers 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria’s most significant hit with the Giants was more than a year in the making. Given the situation, the timing couldn’t have been much better.

Longoria hit a three-run double in the seventh inning to rally San Francisco past Los Angeles 3-2 on Monday night, ending the Dodgers’ four-game win streak despite two more hits from Cody Bellinger.

Joe Panik and Yangervis Solarte had two hits apiece for the Giants. San Francisco had lost seven of 10, including a series sweep by the New York Yankees last weekend.

“I’ve been waiting for that hit in a Giants uniform for a long time,” said Longoria, traded from Tampa Bay to San Francisco before last season. “The rivalry is a big deal, so it’s a big situation there. For me and for this team, every one right now is big. We have a lot of work to do.”

The Giants were shut out through six innings and stranded three runners in scoring position before nearly batting around in the seventh.

Panik singled off Ross Stripling (1-2) with one out and moved to third on Solarte’s double. After Stripling walked Brandon Belt to load the bases, Buster Posey struck out swinging against Dylan Floro. Longoria, who flied out as a pinch hitter in the sixth, then lashed a 2-1 pitch from Floro down the left-field line to clear the bases.

“It did a lot for me, did a lot for the club and I’m sure for Longo. Great at-bat there,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “We needed a big hit in that game. It was good to have somebody deliver for us in a big way.”

Bochy brought in Longoria sooner than he anticipated because Pablo Sandoval had swelling in his right knee and could not swing right-handed.

“It worked out well,” Bochy said. “Longo comes in and gets a big hit for us.”

The Giants lost two of three to the Dodgers in Los Angeles earlier this season. Taking the first game of this series at home after getting swept by the Yankees was big.

“Anytime you win close games it’s awesome,” San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija said. “When you go out there and win close games against rival teams it always feels good, especially to end the little skid we had going.”

Sam Dyson (1-0) retired five batters to earn the win. Will Smith pitched the ninth for his seventh save in seven chances.

Bellinger stayed hot with two hits, a walk and an RBI, his 37th of the season — a major league record before May 1. That raised his batting average to a big league-best .434. The right fielder also threw out Brandon Crawford trying to go from first to third on Kevin Pillar’s single in the second.

Max Muncy had an RBI double for the Dodgers. Joc Pederson scored on Bellinger’s single.

Stripling took the loss in his first relief appearance this season after six starts.

“The guys put really 8½ good innings of baseball together besides when I was on the field,” Stripling said. “Obviously, everything gets magnified out of the bullpen. Just kind of a tough first one. Hopefully it can only go up from here.”

Giants right fielder Gerardo Parra made a 9-1 putout in the seventh after pinch-hitter David Freese overran first base following a single.

Los Angeles scored both its runs in the sixth but missed a chance for more when Kiké Hernández lined out to Longoria at third, who stepped on the bag to double up Bellinger.

STARTING OFF

Neither starter factored in the decision but both pitched well.

The Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda worked into the sixth inning and allowed seven hits. It was a nice bounce back for Maeda after he was tagged for six runs in four innings by the Chicago Cubs during his previous start. Samardzija was equally crisp in five scoreless innings but was pulled after 79 pitches and has yet to beat the Dodgers in seven career starts. Samardzija allowed two hits and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Caleb Ferguson’s left oblique injury has him on the 10-day injured list, but manager Dave Roberts is optimistic after tests ruled out a tear. Roberts said the hope is Ferguson will be able to pick up a baseball within the next few days.

Giants: LHP Derek Holland was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left index finger bone bruise. Holland initially hurt his finger attempting a bunt in practice during spring training and it never fully recovered, according to Bochy. The team has yet to decide if it will skip Holland’s next turn in the rotation completely or have a fill-in starter.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers will send RHP Walker Buehler (2-0, 5.25 ERA) to the mound Tuesday night. Buehler has made one career start and two relief appearances against San Francisco. The Giants counter with LHP Drew Pomeranz (1-2, 3.65), who took a no-decision against the Dodgers on April 1 in his first start of the season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

