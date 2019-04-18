Listen Live Sports

Longtime Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock dies at 70

April 18, 2019 2:32 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Longtime Chicago sportscaster Chet Coppock has died at age 70 after a car accident a week ago.

His daughter, Lyndsey, says on her Facebook page her father died Wednesday. He was a passenger in an accident April 11 near Hilton Head, South Carolina

Coppock was a fixture on local sports television for years and a pioneer of sports talk radio with his “Coppock on Sports” show on WMAQ-AM in Chicago. The bombastic Coppock came to be known as the “Godfather of Sports Talk Radio,” greeting callers by saying “Your dime, your dance floor.”

Coppock worked as a roller derby announcer, promoted pro wrestling and was ring announcer during the Chicago portion of Wrestlemania 2.

