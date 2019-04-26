Listen Live Sports

Longtime women’s basketball official June Courteau retiring

April 26, 2019 3:21 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — June Courteau is retiring as the NCAA’s national coordinator of women’s officiating after more than 40 years as a women’s basketball official.

The NCAA said Friday her retirement takes effect May 31.

Courteau was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. She officiated in 12 NCAA Women’s Final Fours, including five national championship games.

She handled games from 1968 to 2011. She officiated in the WNBA from 1997 to 2011 and worked the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

