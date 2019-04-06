Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Los Angeles FC-United, Sums

April 6, 2019 5:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles FC 3 1—4
D.C. United 0 0—0

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 7 (Diomande), 16th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 4 (Vela), 27th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 5 (Kaye), 32nd.

Second half_4, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 6 (Ramirez), 76th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Moreno, 54th; Brillant, 64th; Rodriguez, 88th.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Red Cards_D.C. United, Rooney, 52nd.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_20,600.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Jordan Harvey (Mohammed El Munir, 70th), Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmermann; Eduard Atuesta, Mark Anthony Kaye; Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande (Christian Ramirez, 28th), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela (Adrien Perez, 79th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara; Luciano Acosta (Quincy Amarikwa, 73rd), Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse (Chris Durkin, 77th), Chris McCann (Ulises Segura, 57th), Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez; Wayne Rooney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.