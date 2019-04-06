Los Angeles FC-United, Sums

Los Angeles FC 3 1—4 D.C. United 0 0—0

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 7 (Diomande), 16th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 4 (Vela), 27th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 5 (Kaye), 32nd.

Second half_4, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 6 (Ramirez), 76th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Moreno, 54th; Brillant, 64th; Rodriguez, 88th.

Red Cards_D.C. United, Rooney, 52nd.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_20,600.

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Jordan Harvey (Mohammed El Munir, 70th), Eddie Segura, Walker Zimmermann; Eduard Atuesta, Mark Anthony Kaye; Latif Blessing, Adama Diomande (Christian Ramirez, 28th), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela (Adrien Perez, 79th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara; Luciano Acosta (Quincy Amarikwa, 73rd), Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse (Chris Durkin, 77th), Chris McCann (Ulises Segura, 57th), Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez; Wayne Rooney.

