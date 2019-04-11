Listen Live Sports

LSU, Wade set first meeting since coach’s suspension

April 11, 2019 7:16 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson says LSU and suspended basketball coach Will Wade have set a meeting for Friday that will include NCAA compliance officials.

The meeting will mark the first meaningful face-to-face communication between all parties since LSU suspended Wade for initially refusing to meet with school officials on March 8.

LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson says “university officials have made clear their expectation for full cooperation and transparency” in what Munson calls a “first step in a process toward resolution.”

A quick resolution is not expected, but LSU does have an interest in expediting the process as much as possible in order to get recruiting back on track for a program that has recently lost four prominent players to the NBA draft: freshman forward Naz Reid, sophomore guard Tremont Waters, senior guard Skyler Mays and freshman guard Javonte Smart.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

