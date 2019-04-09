Listen Live Sports

Maddon says Lester likely to miss 1-2 starts for Cubs

April 9, 2019
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester will likely miss one or two starts because of a left hamstring injury.

Manager Joe Maddon told WSCR-AM on Tuesday that Lester “of course” will miss his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday and might miss a second outing.

Lester was hurt running the bases during a six-run second inning against Pittsburgh on Monday. He hit an RBI double, and the hamstring tightened when he scored from second on Ben Zobrist’s single.

Lester allowed consecutive singles in the third before Maddon replaced him with Brad Brach, and the Cubs’ beleaguered bullpen shut down the Pirates in a 10-0 victory.

Lester was scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. Tyler Chatwood could fill in against Los Angeles.

