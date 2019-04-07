Magic-Celtics, Box

ORLANDO (116)

Isaac 2-4 0-0 6, Gordon 6-13 2-2 14, Vucevic 12-22 0-0 25, Augustin 4-11 2-2 11, Fournier 8-16 5-5 24, Iwundu 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 2-4 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 0-3 4-4 4, Ross 6-13 9-9 26. Totals 41-90 22-22 116.

BOSTON (108)

Tatum 0-2 0-0 0, Horford 7-12 3-4 18, Baynes 2-4 0-0 4, Irving 9-19 1-1 23, Smart 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 5-8 1-2 13, Hayward 8-14 0-0 16, Morris 2-9 7-7 13, Theis 3-7 0-0 6, Rozier 3-6 0-0 7, Wanamaker 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-89 12-14 108.

Orlando 27 21 35 33—116 Boston 27 25 26 30—108

3-Point Goals_Orlando 12-33 (Ross 5-11, Fournier 3-6, Isaac 2-3, Augustin 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, Iwundu 0-1, Martin 0-1, Gordon 0-4), Boston 12-31 (Irving 4-6, Brown 2-3, Smart 2-5, Morris 2-6, Horford 1-1, Rozier 1-3, Baynes 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Hayward 0-2, Theis 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 45 (Vucevic 12), Boston 39 (Morris 8). Assists_Orlando 29 (Augustin 13), Boston 28 (Horford 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 14, Boston 19. A_18,624 (18,624).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.