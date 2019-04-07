Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Celtics, Box

April 7, 2019 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ORLANDO (116)

Isaac 2-4 0-0 6, Gordon 6-13 2-2 14, Vucevic 12-22 0-0 25, Augustin 4-11 2-2 11, Fournier 8-16 5-5 24, Iwundu 1-3 0-0 2, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 2-4 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 0-3 4-4 4, Ross 6-13 9-9 26. Totals 41-90 22-22 116.

BOSTON (108)

Tatum 0-2 0-0 0, Horford 7-12 3-4 18, Baynes 2-4 0-0 4, Irving 9-19 1-1 23, Smart 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 5-8 1-2 13, Hayward 8-14 0-0 16, Morris 2-9 7-7 13, Theis 3-7 0-0 6, Rozier 3-6 0-0 7, Wanamaker 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-89 12-14 108.

Orlando 27 21 35 33—116
Boston 27 25 26 30—108

3-Point Goals_Orlando 12-33 (Ross 5-11, Fournier 3-6, Isaac 2-3, Augustin 1-3, Vucevic 1-4, Iwundu 0-1, Martin 0-1, Gordon 0-4), Boston 12-31 (Irving 4-6, Brown 2-3, Smart 2-5, Morris 2-6, Horford 1-1, Rozier 1-3, Baynes 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, Hayward 0-2, Theis 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 45 (Vucevic 12), Boston 39 (Morris 8). Assists_Orlando 29 (Augustin 13), Boston 28 (Horford 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 14, Boston 19. A_18,624 (18,624).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|18 Federal Contracting Network
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Get our daily newsletter.