Magic-Raptors, Box

Isaac 3-6 0-0 8, Gordon 3-7 0-0 6, Vucevic 5-14 1-2 13, Augustin 3-9 0-0 8, Fournier 8-16 4-4 21, Iwundu 7-7 0-0 16, Jefferson 1-1 3-4 5, Martin 1-3 2-2 5, Birch 5-8 1-1 11, Carter-Williams 4-10 0-0 8, Grant 1-2 0-2 2, Ross 2-10 0-0 6. Totals 43-93 11-15 109.
Leonard 5-12 4-4 15, Siakam 2-9 1-2 6, Gasol 4-8 3-3 13, Lowry 3-6 3-4 12, Green 11-15 0-0 29, Powell 3-6 0-0 7, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Boucher 1-2 0-0 2, Ibaka 7-10 0-1 15, VanVleet 3-6 2-2 10, Lin 1-4 3-4 5, Loyd 1-2 2-2 5, Meeks 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 42-84 18-22 121.
|Orlando
|36
|16
|23
|34—109
|Toronto
|29
|33
|33
|26—121
3-Point Goals_Orlando 12-33 (Iwundu 2-2, Vucevic 2-3, Augustin 2-4, Isaac 2-4, Ross 2-8, Fournier 1-3, Martin 1-3, Grant 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Carter-Williams 0-3), Toronto 19-37 (Green 7-10, Lowry 3-6, Gasol 2-3, VanVleet 2-4, Ibaka 1-1, Loyd 1-1, Siakam 1-3, Leonard 1-3, Powell 1-4, Miller 0-1, Boucher 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 46 (Vucevic 13), Toronto 39 (Leonard 7). Assists_Orlando 32 (Augustin, Carter-Williams 6), Toronto 31 (VanVleet, Lowry 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, Toronto 20. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second). A_19,800 (19,800).
