The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Magic-Raptors, Box

April 13, 2019 7:39 pm
 
ORLANDO (104)

Isaac 5-10 0-0 11, Gordon 3-10 2-2 10, Vucevic 3-14 4-4 11, Augustin 9-13 3-4 25, Fournier 7-18 0-0 16, Iwundu 1-2 2-2 5, Birch 2-4 2-3 6, Carter-Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Ross 2-11 5-5 10. Totals 36-90 18-20 104.

TORONTO (101)

Leonard 10-18 2-3 25, Siakam 12-24 0-0 24, Gasol 5-9 1-2 13, Lowry 0-7 0-2 0, Green 4-9 2-2 13, Powell 1-4 2-2 4, Ibaka 2-6 0-0 5, VanVleet 5-9 1-2 14, Meeks 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 40-88 9-14 101.

Orlando 25 32 18 29—104
Toronto 30 19 27 25—101

3-Point Goals_Orlando 14-29 (Augustin 4-5, Gordon 2-2, Carter-Williams 2-3, Fournier 2-5, Iwundu 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Isaac 1-4, Ross 1-5), Toronto 12-36 (Leonard 3-5, VanVleet 3-6, Green 3-7, Gasol 2-5, Ibaka 1-1, Powell 0-2, Siakam 0-4, Lowry 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 48 (Gordon 10), Toronto 45 (Siakam 9). Assists_Orlando 19 (Augustin 6), Toronto 23 (Lowry 8). Total Fouls_Orlando 19, Toronto 19. A_19,937 (19,800).

