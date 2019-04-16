Listen Live Sports

Magic-Raptors, Box

April 16, 2019 10:36 pm
 
ORLANDO (82)

Isaac 1-8 3-4 5, Gordon 8-12 1-5 20, Vucevic 3-7 0-2 6, Augustin 1-6 7-7 9, Fournier 4-12 0-0 10, Frazier Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Iwundu 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Birch 2-7 0-0 4, Carter-Williams 4-9 0-1 8, Ross 5-10 2-5 15, Grant 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-81 13-24 82.

TORONTO (111)

Leonard 15-22 3-3 37, Siakam 8-16 3-3 19, Gasol 3-5 0-0 9, Lowry 8-13 4-5 22, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 2-10 0-0 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Moreland 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 4-8 4-4 13, VanVleet 1-5 0-0 2, Lin 1-1 2-2 4, Meeks 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 16-17 111.

Orlando 18 21 27 16— 82
Toronto 26 25 39 21—111

3-Point Goals_Orlando 9-34 (Gordon 3-5, Ross 3-7, Fournier 2-7, Martin 1-3, Vucevic 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Augustin 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Grant 0-2, Isaac 0-6), Toronto 11-35 (Leonard 4-8, Gasol 3-4, Lowry 2-4, Ibaka 1-2, Powell 1-6, VanVleet 0-2, Meeks 0-3, Siakam 0-3, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 45 (Carter-Williams 9), Toronto 42 (Siakam 10). Assists_Orlando 17 (Augustin 4), Toronto 25 (Lowry 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, Toronto 23. Technicals_Carter-Williams. A_19,964 (19,800).

