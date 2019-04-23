Magic-Raptors, Box

ORLANDO (96)

Isaac 1-7 0-0 3, Gordon 4-13 3-7 11, Vucevic 3-10 0-0 6, Augustin 4-9 3-4 15, Fournier 4-11 1-2 10, Frazier Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Iwundu 3-5 5-5 12, Martin 0-0 0-2 0, Birch 4-5 1-1 9, Carter-Williams 1-5 7-7 9, Ross 4-11 2-2 12, Grant 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 32-83 23-31 96.

TORONTO (115)

Leonard 8-11 6-6 27, Siakam 8-16 5-6 24, Gasol 2-5 4-4 9, Lowry 6-10 0-0 14, Green 2-5 0-0 6, Powell 5-9 0-0 11, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Ibaka 5-8 0-1 10, Moreland 0-1 0-0 0, VanVleet 3-8 0-0 7, Lin 0-1 2-2 2, McCaw 0-1 0-0 0, Meeks 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 41-85 18-21 115.

Orlando 19 28 23 26— 96 Toronto 35 32 32 16—115

3-Point Goals_Orlando 9-34 (Augustin 4-8, Ross 2-6, Isaac 1-3, Iwundu 1-3, Fournier 1-6, Carter-Williams 0-1, Grant 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, Gordon 0-4), Toronto 15-36 (Leonard 5-5, Siakam 3-5, Lowry 2-4, Green 2-5, Powell 1-2, Gasol 1-3, VanVleet 1-4, McCaw 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Lin 0-1, Miller 0-2, Meeks 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 48 (Birch 11), Toronto 48 (Gasol 9). Assists_Orlando 20 (Carter-Williams 5), Toronto 34 (VanVleet 10). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, Toronto 30. Technicals_Ross, Birch, Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Siakam. A_19,800 (19,800).

