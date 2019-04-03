Major League Soccer

Listen Live Sports

April 3, 2019
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 3 0 1 10 9 1
Columbus 3 1 1 10 6 4
Toronto FC 3 0 0 9 10 3
Philadelphia 2 2 1 7 7 6
Cincinnati 2 2 1 7 7 7
Montreal 2 2 0 6 7 11
Orlando City 1 2 2 5 6 8
New York 1 2 1 4 5 4
Chicago 1 2 1 4 5 7
New England 1 3 1 4 5 9
New York City FC 0 1 3 3 4 8
Atlanta 0 2 2 2 2 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 4 0 1 13 15 5
Seattle 3 0 1 10 10 3
Houston 3 0 1 10 10 5
FC Dallas 3 1 1 10 9 5
LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 7 6
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 11 4
Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 9 7
Real Salt Lake 1 3 1 4 5 12
Colorado 0 3 2 2 6 12
Vancouver 0 3 1 1 4 7
Portland 0 3 1 1 5 12
San Jose 0 4 0 0 2 14

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, March 29

Toronto FC 4, New York City FC 0

Saturday, March 30

Chicago 1, New York 0

New England 2, Minnesota United 1

Sporting Kansas City 7, Montreal 1

Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 0

Columbus 2, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

FC Dallas 4, Real Salt Lake 2

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Seattle 0, Vancouver 0, tie

Sunday, March 31

D.C. United 2, Orlando City 1

LA Galaxy 2, Portland 1

Friday, April 5

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Montreal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

