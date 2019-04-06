Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

April 6, 2019 10:53 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 1 1 13 7 4
Toronto FC 3 0 1 10 12 5
D.C. United 3 1 1 10 9 5
Philadelphia 3 2 1 10 9 7
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 10 11
Cincinnati 2 2 1 7 7 7
Montreal 2 2 1 7 7 11
Chicago 1 2 2 5 7 9
New York 1 3 1 4 6 6
New England 1 4 1 4 5 10
New York City FC 0 1 4 4 4 8
Atlanta 0 2 2 2 2 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 5 0 1 16 19 5
LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 9 6
Seattle 3 0 1 10 10 3
Houston 3 0 1 10 10 5
FC Dallas 3 2 1 10 10 7
Minnesota United 3 2 0 9 11 8
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 11 4
Real Salt Lake 1 3 1 4 5 12
San Jose 1 4 0 3 5 14
Colorado 0 4 2 2 9 16
Vancouver 0 4 1 1 4 9
Portland 0 4 1 1 5 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, April 5

LA Galaxy 2, Vancouver 0

Saturday, April 6

Montreal 0, New York City FC 0, tie

Chicago 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 4, D.C. United 0

Minnesota United 2, New York 1

Columbus 1, New England 0

Orlando City 4, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 2, FC Dallas 1

San Jose 3, Portland 0

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Montreal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 12

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

