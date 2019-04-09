Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|4
|1
|1
|13
|7
|4
|Toronto FC
|3
|0
|1
|10
|12
|5
|D.C. United
|3
|1
|1
|10
|9
|5
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|1
|10
|9
|7
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|8
|Orlando City
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|11
|Montreal
|2
|2
|1
|7
|7
|11
|Chicago
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|9
|New York
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|6
|New England
|1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|10
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|4
|4
|4
|8
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|0
|1
|16
|19
|5
|Seattle
|4
|0
|1
|13
|11
|3
|LA Galaxy
|4
|1
|0
|12
|9
|6
|Houston
|3
|0
|1
|10
|10
|5
|FC Dallas
|3
|2
|1
|10
|10
|7
|Minnesota United
|3
|2
|0
|9
|11
|8
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|1
|2
|8
|12
|5
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|13
|San Jose
|1
|4
|0
|3
|5
|14
|Colorado
|0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|16
|Vancouver
|0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Portland
|0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
LA Galaxy 2, Vancouver 0
Montreal 0, New York City FC 0, tie
Chicago 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 4, D.C. United 0
Minnesota United 2, New York 1
Columbus 1, New England 0
Orlando City 4, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 2, FC Dallas 1
San Jose 3, Portland 0
Seattle 1, Real Salt Lake 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
Montreal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Houston, 3 p.m.
Toronto FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.
