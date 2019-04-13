Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

April 13, 2019 3:17 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 4 2 1 13 7 5
D.C. United 3 1 2 11 9 5
Montreal 3 2 2 11 8 11
Toronto FC 3 0 1 10 12 5
Philadelphia 3 2 1 10 9 7
Cincinnati 2 2 2 8 8 8
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 10 11
Chicago 1 2 3 6 8 10
New York 1 3 1 4 6 6
New England 1 4 1 4 5 10
New York City FC 0 1 4 4 4 8
Atlanta 0 2 2 2 2 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 5 0 1 16 19 5
Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 3
LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 9 6
Houston 3 0 1 10 10 5
FC Dallas 3 2 1 10 10 7
Minnesota United 3 2 0 9 11 8
Sporting Kansas City 2 1 2 8 12 5
Real Salt Lake 1 4 1 4 5 13
San Jose 1 4 0 3 5 14
Vancouver 0 4 2 2 5 10
Colorado 0 4 2 2 9 16
Portland 0 4 1 1 5 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Tuesday, April 9

Montreal 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Wednesday, April 10

Seattle at Colorado, ppd.

Friday, April 12

Vancouver 1, Chicago 1, tie

Saturday, April 13

Montreal 1, Columbus 0

San Jose at Houston, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Real Salt Lake at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Colorado at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

