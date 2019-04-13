Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 4 2 1 13 7 5 D.C. United 3 1 2 11 9 5 Montreal 3 2 2 11 8 11 Toronto FC 3 0 1 10 12 5 Philadelphia 3 2 1 10 9 7 Cincinnati 2 2 2 8 8 8 Orlando City 2 2 2 8 10 11 Chicago 1 2 3 6 8 10 New York 1 3 1 4 6 6 New England 1 4 1 4 5 10 New York City FC 0 1 4 4 4 8 Atlanta 0 2 2 2 2 6 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 5 0 1 16 19 5 Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 3 LA Galaxy 4 1 0 12 9 6 Houston 3 0 1 10 10 5 FC Dallas 3 2 1 10 10 7 Minnesota United 3 2 0 9 11 8 Sporting Kansas City 2 1 2 8 12 5 Real Salt Lake 1 4 1 4 5 13 San Jose 1 4 0 3 5 14 Vancouver 0 4 2 2 5 10 Colorado 0 4 2 2 9 16 Portland 0 4 1 1 5 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, April 9

Montreal 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Wednesday, April 10

Seattle at Colorado, ppd.

Friday, April 12

Vancouver 1, Chicago 1, tie

Saturday, April 13

Montreal 1, Columbus 0

San Jose at Houston, 3 p.m.

Toronto FC at Seattle, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Real Salt Lake at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Colorado at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

