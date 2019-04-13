Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|4
|2
|1
|13
|7
|5
|D.C. United
|3
|1
|2
|11
|9
|5
|Montreal
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|11
|Toronto FC
|3
|1
|1
|10
|14
|8
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|1
|10
|9
|7
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|8
|Orlando City
|2
|2
|2
|8
|10
|11
|Chicago
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|10
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|6
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|5
|5
|7
|11
|New York
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|6
|New England
|1
|5
|1
|4
|5
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|0
|1
|16
|19
|5
|Seattle
|5
|0
|1
|16
|14
|5
|Houston
|4
|0
|1
|13
|12
|6
|FC Dallas
|4
|2
|1
|13
|12
|8
|LA Galaxy
|4
|1
|0
|12
|9
|6
|Minnesota United
|3
|2
|1
|10
|14
|11
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|1
|2
|8
|12
|5
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|13
|San Jose
|1
|5
|0
|3
|6
|16
|Vancouver
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|10
|Colorado
|0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|16
|Portland
|0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Montreal 0, D.C. United 0, tie
Seattle at Colorado, ppd.
Vancouver 1, Chicago 1, tie
Montreal 1, Columbus 0
Houston 2, San Jose 1
Seattle 3, Toronto FC 2
New York City FC 3, Minnesota United 3, tie
Atlanta 2, New England 0
Portland at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
New York at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Houston at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.
New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.
