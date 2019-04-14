Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA D.C. United 4 1 2 14 12 7 Columbus 4 2 1 13 7 5 Montreal 3 2 2 11 8 11 Toronto FC 3 1 1 10 14 8 Philadelphia 3 3 1 10 9 9 Orlando City 2 3 2 8 11 13 Cincinnati 2 3 2 8 8 10 Chicago 1 2 3 6 8 10 Atlanta 1 2 2 5 4 6 New York City FC 0 1 5 5 7 11 New York 1 3 1 4 6 6 New England 1 5 1 4 5 12 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 6 0 1 19 21 5 Seattle 5 0 1 16 14 5 LA Galaxy 5 1 0 15 11 6 Houston 4 0 1 13 12 6 FC Dallas 4 2 1 13 12 8 Minnesota United 3 2 1 10 14 11 Sporting Kansas City 2 1 2 8 12 5 Real Salt Lake 2 4 1 7 7 14 San Jose 1 5 0 3 6 16 Vancouver 0 4 2 2 5 10 Colorado 0 5 2 2 11 19 Portland 0 5 1 1 6 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, April 9

Montreal 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Wednesday, April 10

Seattle at Colorado, ppd.

Friday, April 12

Vancouver 1, Chicago 1, tie

Saturday, April 13

Montreal 1, Columbus 0

Houston 2, San Jose 1

Seattle 3, Toronto FC 2

New York City FC 3, Minnesota United 3, tie

Atlanta 2, New England 0

FC Dallas 2, Portland 1

D.C. United 3, Colorado 2

Real Salt Lake 2, Orlando City 1

LA Galaxy 2, Philadelphia 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Cincinnati 0

Sunday, April 14

New York at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Real Salt Lake at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.

Saturday, April 20

Colorado at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

