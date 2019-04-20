Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA D.C. United 4 1 2 14 12 7 Toronto FC 4 1 1 13 18 11 Columbus 4 2 1 13 7 5 Montreal 3 2 2 11 8 11 Philadelphia 3 3 1 10 9 9 Orlando City 2 3 2 8 11 13 Cincinnati 2 4 2 8 8 13 Chicago 1 2 3 6 8 10 New York 1 3 2 5 8 8 Atlanta 1 2 2 5 4 6 New York City FC 0 1 5 5 7 11 New England 1 5 1 4 5 12 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 6 1 1 19 21 6 LA Galaxy 6 1 0 18 13 7 Seattle 5 0 1 16 14 5 Houston 4 1 1 13 13 8 FC Dallas 4 2 1 13 12 8 Minnesota United 3 3 1 10 17 15 Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 10 14 Sporting Kansas City 2 1 3 9 14 7 Vancouver 1 4 2 5 6 10 San Jose 1 5 0 3 6 16 Colorado 0 5 2 2 11 19 Portland 0 5 1 1 6 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, April 17

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Friday, April 19

Real Salt Lake 3, Cincinnati 0

Toronto FC 4, Minnesota United 3

LA Galaxy 2, Houston 1

Saturday, April 20

Colorado at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 21

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

Chicago at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Chicago at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

