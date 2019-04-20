Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|D.C. United
|4
|1
|2
|14
|12
|7
|Toronto FC
|4
|1
|1
|13
|18
|11
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|1
|13
|12
|9
|Columbus
|4
|2
|1
|13
|7
|5
|Orlando City
|3
|3
|2
|11
|12
|13
|Montreal
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|14
|Chicago
|2
|2
|3
|9
|12
|11
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|2
|8
|8
|13
|New York
|1
|3
|2
|5
|8
|8
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|6
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|5
|5
|7
|11
|New England
|1
|5
|1
|4
|5
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|1
|1
|19
|21
|6
|LA Galaxy
|6
|1
|0
|18
|13
|7
|Seattle
|5
|0
|1
|16
|14
|5
|Houston
|4
|1
|1
|13
|13
|8
|FC Dallas
|4
|2
|1
|13
|12
|8
|Minnesota United
|3
|3
|1
|10
|17
|15
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|4
|1
|10
|10
|14
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|1
|3
|9
|14
|7
|Vancouver
|1
|5
|2
|5
|6
|11
|San Jose
|1
|5
|0
|3
|6
|16
|Colorado
|0
|6
|2
|2
|12
|23
|Portland
|0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Cincinnati 0
Toronto FC 4, Minnesota United 3
LA Galaxy 2, Houston 1
Chicago 4, Colorado 1
Philadelphia 3, Montreal 0
Orlando City 1, Vancouver 0
FC Dallas at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m.
New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Portland at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.