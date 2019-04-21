Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

April 21, 2019
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 4 1 2 14 12 7
Toronto FC 4 1 1 13 18 11
Philadelphia 4 3 1 13 12 9
Columbus 4 3 1 13 8 8
Orlando City 3 3 2 11 12 13
Montreal 3 3 2 11 8 14
Chicago 2 2 3 9 12 11
Cincinnati 2 4 2 8 8 13
New England 2 5 1 7 6 12
New York 1 4 2 5 8 9
Atlanta 1 3 2 5 5 8
New York City FC 0 1 5 5 7 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 6 1 1 19 21 6
LA Galaxy 6 1 0 18 13 7
Seattle 5 0 1 16 14 5
FC Dallas 5 2 1 16 14 9
Houston 4 1 1 13 13 8
Minnesota United 3 3 1 10 17 15
Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 10 14
Sporting Kansas City 2 2 3 9 15 11
San Jose 2 5 0 6 10 17
Vancouver 1 5 2 5 6 11
Portland 1 5 1 4 9 18
Colorado 0 6 2 2 12 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, April 17

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Friday, April 19

Real Salt Lake 3, Cincinnati 0

Toronto FC 4, Minnesota United 3

LA Galaxy 2, Houston 1

Saturday, April 20

Chicago 4, Colorado 1

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 0

Orlando City 1, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 2, Atlanta 1

New England 1, New York 0

Portland 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Sporting Kansas City 1

Sunday, April 21

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

Chicago at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Chicago at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

