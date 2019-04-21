Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA D.C. United 4 1 2 14 12 7 Toronto FC 4 1 1 13 18 11 Philadelphia 4 3 1 13 12 9 Columbus 4 3 1 13 8 8 Orlando City 3 3 2 11 12 13 Montreal 3 3 2 11 8 14 Chicago 2 2 3 9 12 11 Cincinnati 2 4 2 8 8 13 New England 2 5 1 7 6 12 New York 1 4 2 5 8 9 Atlanta 1 3 2 5 5 8 New York City FC 0 1 5 5 7 11 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 6 1 1 19 21 6 LA Galaxy 6 1 0 18 13 7 Seattle 5 0 1 16 14 5 FC Dallas 5 2 1 16 14 9 Houston 4 1 1 13 13 8 Minnesota United 3 3 1 10 17 15 Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 10 14 Sporting Kansas City 2 2 3 9 15 11 San Jose 2 5 0 6 10 17 Vancouver 1 5 2 5 6 11 Portland 1 5 1 4 9 18 Colorado 0 6 2 2 12 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, April 17

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Friday, April 19

Real Salt Lake 3, Cincinnati 0

Advertisement

Toronto FC 4, Minnesota United 3

LA Galaxy 2, Houston 1

Saturday, April 20

Chicago 4, Colorado 1

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 0

Orlando City 1, Vancouver 0

FC Dallas 2, Atlanta 1

New England 1, New York 0

Portland 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Sporting Kansas City 1

Sunday, April 21

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 24

Chicago at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Chicago at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.