Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|D.C. United
|4
|2
|2
|14
|12
|9
|Toronto FC
|4
|1
|1
|13
|18
|11
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|1
|13
|12
|9
|Columbus
|4
|3
|1
|13
|8
|8
|Orlando City
|3
|3
|2
|11
|12
|13
|Montreal
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|14
|Chicago
|2
|2
|3
|9
|12
|11
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|2
|8
|8
|13
|New York City FC
|1
|1
|5
|8
|9
|11
|New England
|2
|5
|1
|7
|6
|12
|New York
|1
|4
|2
|5
|8
|9
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|2
|5
|5
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|1
|1
|22
|25
|7
|LA Galaxy
|6
|1
|0
|18
|13
|7
|Seattle
|5
|1
|1
|16
|15
|9
|FC Dallas
|5
|2
|1
|16
|14
|9
|Houston
|4
|1
|1
|13
|13
|8
|Minnesota United
|3
|3
|1
|10
|17
|15
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|4
|1
|10
|10
|14
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|2
|3
|9
|15
|11
|San Jose
|2
|5
|0
|6
|10
|17
|Vancouver
|1
|5
|2
|5
|6
|11
|Portland
|1
|5
|1
|4
|9
|18
|Colorado
|0
|6
|2
|2
|12
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Cincinnati 0
Toronto FC 4, Minnesota United 3
LA Galaxy 2, Houston 1
Chicago 4, Colorado 1
Philadelphia 3, Montreal 0
Orlando City 1, Vancouver 0
FC Dallas 2, Atlanta 1
New England 1, New York 0
Portland 3, Columbus 1
San Jose 4, Sporting Kansas City 1
New York City FC 2, D.C. United 0
Los Angeles FC 4, Seattle 1
Chicago at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Portland at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
