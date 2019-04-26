Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

April 26, 2019 2:01 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 5 2 2 17 13 9
Montreal 4 3 2 14 11 14
Toronto FC 4 1 1 13 18 11
Philadelphia 4 3 1 13 12 9
Columbus 4 4 1 13 8 9
Orlando City 3 3 2 11 12 13
New York City FC 2 1 5 11 10 11
Chicago 2 3 3 9 12 12
Cincinnati 2 4 2 8 8 13
New England 2 6 1 7 6 15
New York 1 4 2 5 8 9
Atlanta 1 3 2 5 5 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 7 1 1 22 25 7
LA Galaxy 6 1 1 19 13 7
Seattle 5 1 2 17 17 11
FC Dallas 5 2 1 16 14 9
Houston 4 1 1 13 13 8
Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 17 15
Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 10 14
Sporting Kansas City 2 2 3 9 15 11
San Jose 2 5 1 7 12 19
Vancouver 1 5 2 5 6 11
Portland 1 5 1 4 9 18
Colorado 0 6 2 2 12 23

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, April 24

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

Montreal 3, New England 0

LA Galaxy 0, Minnesota United 0, tie

San Jose 2, Seattle 2, tie

Saturday, April 27

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Portland at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Chicago at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

LA Galaxy at New York, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 5 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

