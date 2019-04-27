Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|D.C. United
|5
|2
|2
|17
|13
|9
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|2
|14
|13
|10
|Montreal
|4
|3
|2
|14
|11
|14
|Toronto FC
|4
|2
|1
|13
|19
|13
|Columbus
|4
|4
|1
|13
|8
|9
|Orlando City
|3
|3
|3
|12
|13
|14
|New York City FC
|2
|1
|6
|12
|11
|12
|Chicago
|2
|3
|3
|9
|12
|12
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|2
|8
|8
|13
|New England
|2
|6
|1
|7
|6
|15
|New York
|1
|4
|2
|5
|8
|9
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|2
|5
|5
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|1
|1
|22
|25
|7
|LA Galaxy
|6
|1
|1
|19
|13
|7
|Seattle
|5
|1
|2
|17
|17
|11
|FC Dallas
|5
|2
|2
|17
|14
|9
|Houston
|4
|1
|1
|13
|13
|8
|Minnesota United
|3
|3
|2
|11
|17
|15
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|4
|1
|10
|10
|14
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|2
|3
|9
|15
|11
|San Jose
|2
|5
|2
|8
|12
|19
|Portland
|2
|5
|1
|7
|11
|19
|Vancouver
|1
|5
|3
|6
|7
|12
|Colorado
|0
|6
|2
|2
|12
|23
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York City FC 1, Chicago 0
D.C. United 1, Columbus 0
Montreal 3, New England 0
LA Galaxy 0, Minnesota United 0, tie
San Jose 2, Seattle 2, tie
Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Portland 2, Toronto FC 1
San Jose 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Philadelphia 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Colorado at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at New York, 2 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 4 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
New York City FC at Montreal, 5 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
