Major League Soccer

April 27, 2019 9:27 pm
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
D.C. United 5 2 2 17 13 9
Philadelphia 4 3 2 14 13 10
Montreal 4 3 2 14 11 14
Toronto FC 4 2 1 13 19 13
Columbus 4 4 1 13 8 9
Orlando City 3 3 3 12 13 14
New York City FC 2 1 6 12 11 12
Chicago 2 3 3 9 12 12
New York 2 4 2 8 9 9
Atlanta 2 3 2 8 6 8
Cincinnati 2 5 2 8 8 14
New England 2 6 1 7 6 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 7 1 1 22 25 7
LA Galaxy 6 1 1 19 13 7
Seattle 5 1 2 17 17 11
FC Dallas 5 2 2 17 14 9
Houston 4 1 1 13 13 8
Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 17 15
Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 10 14
Sporting Kansas City 2 2 3 9 15 11
San Jose 2 5 2 8 12 19
Portland 2 5 1 7 11 19
Vancouver 1 5 3 6 7 12
Colorado 0 7 2 2 12 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, April 24

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

D.C. United 1, Columbus 0

Montreal 3, New England 0

LA Galaxy 0, Minnesota United 0, tie

San Jose 2, Seattle 2, tie

Saturday, April 27

Orlando City 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Portland 2, Toronto FC 1

San Jose 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Philadelphia 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Atlanta 1, Colorado 0

New York 1, Cincinnati 0

Columbus at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Chicago at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Minnesota United, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

LA Galaxy at New York, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 4 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 5 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Atlanta at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

