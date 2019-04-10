Listen Live Sports

Man charged with shining laser at Patriots QB Tom Brady

April 10, 2019 1:39 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A citation has been issued against a Missouri man accused of flashing a laser at New England quarterback Tom Brady during the Patriots’ AFC championship game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that 64-year-old Dwyan Morgan, of Lee’s Summit, faces a single count of disturbing the peace, a municipal violation.

Television stations posted footage after the game showing a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime victory on Jan. 20. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.

Laser pointers are banned at most sporting events because of the potential for distraction and safety reasons. The light can damage the retina after even a short period of time.

Morgan doesn’t have a publicly listed phone number and couldn’t be reached by the Associated Press for comment.

