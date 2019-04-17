Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Man United set for promotion to Women’s Super League

April 17, 2019 7:33 pm
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is set to play in the Women’s Super League next season after securing promotion by beating Aston Villa 5-0 on Wednesday.

Casey Stoney’s side is seven points clear at the top of the Women’s Championship with three games to go in its debut campaign.

Millie Turner, Alex Greenwood and Jess Sigsworth scored in the first half before Ella Toone and Charlie Devlin netted after the break.

United’s promotion still has to be ratified by the English Football Association, with the club expected to meet the licensing criteria.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

