Manotas and Martínez score, Dynamo top Crew 2-0

April 27, 2019 10:41 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas and Tomás Martínez scored to help the Houston Dynamo beat the Columbus Crew 2-0 on Saturday night.

Manotas scored in the third minute. Alberth Elis stole Lalas Abubakar’s back pass, dribbled up the right channel and sent in a wide cross that Manotas finished with a heel flick.

Martínez powered home a left-footed strike from the top of the area to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute for the Dynamo (5-1-1).

Houston bounced back from its first loss of the season and set a franchise mark for its best start after seven games.

The Crew (4-5-1) dropped their fourth in a row.

