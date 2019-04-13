Maple Leafs-Bruins Sums

Toronto 0 0 1—1 Boston 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Boston, Coyle 1 (Backes), 4:44. 2, Boston, Marchand 1 (Pastrnak, Krug), 16:04. Penalties_DeBrusk, BOS, (roughing), 11:12; Kadri, TOR, (roughing), 11:12; Pastrnak, BOS, (charging), 18:57.

Second Period_3, Boston, Heinen 1, 10:39. Penalties_Gauthier, TOR, (roughing), 12:22; Chara, BOS, (delay of game), 15:32; Kadri, TOR, (hooking), 16:52.

Third Period_4, Toronto, Kadri 1 (Dermott, Nylander), 10:44. 5, Boston, Bergeron 2 (Marchand, Grzelcyk), 15:03 (pp). Penalties_Krejci, BOS, (roughing), 5:36; Kadri, TOR, served by Gauthier, Major (cross checking), 14:03; Kadri, TOR, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:03.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 7-9-15_31. Boston 14-15-12_41.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 1-1 (41 shots-37 saves). Boston, Rask 1-1 (31-30).

A_17,565 (17,565). Referees_Trevor Hanson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

