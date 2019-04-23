Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs-Bruins Sums

April 23, 2019 10:03 pm
 
Toronto 0 1 0—1
Boston 2 0 3—5

First Period_1, Boston, Nordstrom 2 (Grzelcyk, Kuraly), 14:29. 2, Boston, Johansson 1, 17:46. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 2 (Ennis), 3:54. Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (cross checking), 8:22.

Third Period_4, Boston, Kuraly 1 (Acciari, Nordstrom), 2:40. 5, Boston, Coyle 3 (Krejci), 17:26. 6, Boston, Bergeron 3, 19:59. Penalties_Boston bench, served by Pastrnak (too many men on the ice), 5:19.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 12-13-8_33. Boston 11-8-13_32.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Boston 0 of 0.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 3-4 (30 shots-27 saves). Boston, Rask 4-3 (33-32).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Pierre Racicot.

