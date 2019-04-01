Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maple Leafs-Islanders Sum

April 1, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto 0 1 1—2
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Rosen 1 (Brown, Kadri), 2:17.

Third Period_2, Toronto, Tavares 46 (Marner), 3:50. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 19 (Toews, Nelson), 14:55 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Toronto 16-11-11_38. N.Y. Islanders 12-9-8_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 36-15-6 (29 shots-28 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 24-13-5 (38-36).

A_13,917 (13,917). T_2:31.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.