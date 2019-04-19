Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 11, Angels 10

April 19, 2019 2:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 6 0 1 0 K.Clhun rf 3 2 2 2
Haniger rf 5 2 1 0 Trout dh 5 1 1 0
Do.Sntn lf 6 0 0 0 Simmons ss 5 2 3 2
Encrnco 1b 4 2 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 1 2 2
Vglbach dh 2 2 2 0 Goodwin lf 4 1 1 0
D.Moore pr-dh 0 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 0 0 0
Bruce ph-dh 1 0 1 1 Bour ph 1 0 0 0
T.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 1 Lucroy c 1 0 1 0
Narvaez c 4 3 3 4 L Stlla 2b 4 1 3 1
Healy 3b 4 2 2 5 Cozart ph 1 0 0 0
D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 0 Bourjos cf 5 1 2 1
Fltcher 3b 5 1 1 1
Totals 40 11 13 11 Totals 41 10 16 9
Seattle 041 002 301—11
Los Angeles 002 000 710—10

E_Narvaez (3). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 14, Los Angeles 8. 2B_K.Calhoun (3), Simmons 2 (5), Pujols (2), Bourjos (1). HR_Narvaez (4), Healy 2 (5), K.Calhoun (4), Fletcher (1). SB_Haniger (2), D.Gordon (8), Bourjos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Hernandez 6 9 4 4 1 3
Alaniz 1-3 4 4 4 0 1
Brennan H,3 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Swarzak W,2-0 BS,1 1 1 1 1 2 1
Elias S,3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Stratton 5 7 6 6 3 4
Jewell 1 1-3 3 4 4 2 2
Peters 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Garcia 1 0 0 0 3 0
Allen L,0-1 1 2 1 1 2 1

Stratton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

F.Hernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Advertisement

HBP_by Jewell (Encarnacion). WP_Brennan, Swarzak.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:59. A_33,592 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|27 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors together heave USS Ross mooring line

Today in History

1984: President Reagan visits China

Get our daily newsletter.