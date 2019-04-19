Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Mariners 11, Angels 10

April 19, 2019 2:24 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
M.Smith cf 6 0 1 0 0 2 .216
Haniger rf 5 2 1 0 1 2 .267
Santana lf 6 0 0 0 0 3 .315
Encarnacion 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .279
Vogelbach dh 2 2 2 0 3 0 .356
1-Moore pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160
b-Bruce ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .176
Beckham ss 4 0 1 1 2 1 .301
Narvaez c 4 3 3 4 2 0 .297
Healy 3b 4 2 2 5 1 0 .232
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .288
Totals 40 11 13 11 11 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 3 2 2 2 2 0 .191
Trout dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .348
Simmons ss 5 2 3 2 0 0 .253
Pujols 1b 4 1 2 2 1 1 .236
Goodwin lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .319
K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .118
a-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Lucroy c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .291
La Stella 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .226
c-Cozart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .102
Bourjos cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .094
Fletcher 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .268
Totals 41 10 16 9 4 7
Seattle 041 002 301—11 13 1
Los Angeles 002 000 710—10 16 0

a-struck out for K.Smith in the 7th. b-singled for Moore in the 9th. c-struck out for La Stella in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E_Narvaez (3). LOB_Seattle 14, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Calhoun (3), Simmons 2 (5), Pujols (2), Bourjos (1). HR_Healy (4), off Stratton; Healy (5), off Jewell; Narvaez (4), off Jewell; Calhoun (4), off Alaniz; Fletcher (1), off Swarzak. RBIs_Beckham (13), Narvaez 4 (11), Healy 5 (17), Bruce (15), Calhoun 2 (9), Simmons 2 (10), Pujols 2 (9), La Stella (10), Bourjos (2), Fletcher (4). SB_Haniger (2), Gordon (8), Bourjos (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 9 (Santana 3, Narvaez 2, Healy 2, Gordon 2); Los Angeles 4 (Goodwin 2, Bourjos, Fletcher). RISP_Seattle 6 for 17; Los Angeles 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Beckham, Haniger, Trout, Simmons. GIDP_Simmons, K.Smith.

DP_Seattle 2 (Healy, Gordon, Encarnacion), (Beckham, Gordon, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez 6 9 4 4 1 3 92 4.91
Alaniz 1-3 4 4 4 0 1 18 24.00
Brennan, H, 3 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 20 1.29
Swarzak, W, 2-0, BS, 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 1 29 1.42
Elias, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.84
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stratton 5 7 6 6 3 4 97 7.00
Jewell 1 1-3 3 4 4 2 2 35 13.50
Peters 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 13 4.50
Garcia 1 0 0 0 3 0 31 1.00
Allen, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 2 1 23 2.45

Stratton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Hernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Alaniz 1-1, Brennan 1-1, Jewell 1-1, Peters 1-0. HBP_Jewell (Encarnacion). WP_Brennan, Swarzak.

Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:59. A_33,592 (45,050).

