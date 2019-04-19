Mariners 11, Angels 10

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Santana lf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.315
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.356
|1-Moore pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|b-Bruce ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.176
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.301
|Narvaez c
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|0
|.297
|Healy 3b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.232
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Totals
|40
|11
|13
|11
|11
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.191
|Trout dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Simmons ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.236
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.319
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|a-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Lucroy c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|c-Cozart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.102
|Bourjos cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.094
|Fletcher 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Totals
|41
|10
|16
|9
|4
|7
|Seattle
|041
|002
|301—11
|13
|1
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|710—10
|16
|0
a-struck out for K.Smith in the 7th. b-singled for Moore in the 9th. c-struck out for La Stella in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
E_Narvaez (3). LOB_Seattle 14, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Calhoun (3), Simmons 2 (5), Pujols (2), Bourjos (1). HR_Healy (4), off Stratton; Healy (5), off Jewell; Narvaez (4), off Jewell; Calhoun (4), off Alaniz; Fletcher (1), off Swarzak. RBIs_Beckham (13), Narvaez 4 (11), Healy 5 (17), Bruce (15), Calhoun 2 (9), Simmons 2 (10), Pujols 2 (9), La Stella (10), Bourjos (2), Fletcher (4). SB_Haniger (2), Gordon (8), Bourjos (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 9 (Santana 3, Narvaez 2, Healy 2, Gordon 2); Los Angeles 4 (Goodwin 2, Bourjos, Fletcher). RISP_Seattle 6 for 17; Los Angeles 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Beckham, Haniger, Trout, Simmons. GIDP_Simmons, K.Smith.
DP_Seattle 2 (Healy, Gordon, Encarnacion), (Beckham, Gordon, Encarnacion).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|6
|9
|4
|4
|1
|3
|92
|4.91
|Alaniz
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|18
|24.00
|Brennan, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|1.29
|Swarzak, W, 2-0, BS, 1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|29
|1.42
|Elias, S, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.84
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stratton
|5
|7
|6
|6
|3
|4
|97
|7.00
|Jewell
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|35
|13.50
|Peters
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|4.50
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|31
|1.00
|Allen, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|2.45
Stratton pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Hernandez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Alaniz 1-1, Brennan 1-1, Jewell 1-1, Peters 1-0. HBP_Jewell (Encarnacion). WP_Brennan, Swarzak.
Umpires_Home, Dana DeMuth; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:59. A_33,592 (45,050).
