Mariners 14, Rangers 2

Texas Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 5 1 2 0 Haniger cf 3 1 0 0 Da.Sntn 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Smith cf 1 1 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 Do.Sntn rf 5 1 1 2 Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 Encrnco 1b 3 3 1 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 2 2 3 Frsythe 1b 3 0 1 1 Vglbach dh 4 1 1 2 A.Cbrra 3b 1 0 0 0 Healy 3b 5 3 3 3 Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 1 Knr-Flf c 4 0 1 0 D.Moore lf 4 1 3 1 DShelds cf 4 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 4 1 3 2 Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 36 14 14 14

Texas 000 000 020— 2 Seattle 500 223 20x—14

E_Elias (1), Forsythe (3). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 9. 2B_Choo (11), Do.Santana (6), Vogelbach (5), Healy 2 (12), D.Moore (1). HR_T.Beckham (6). SF_Narvaez (1), D.Gordon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Hearn L,0-1 1-3 3 5 4 4 0 Martin 3 2 2 2 1 3 Springs 1 3 2 2 1 1 Gomez 2 4 5 5 1 1 Leclerc 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Mathis 1 1 0 0 0 1 Seattle Gonzales W,5-0 7 6 0 0 0 9 Elias 1 2 2 0 2 2 Bradford 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Gomez (Encarnacion). WP_Martin, Gomez.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:25. A_12,644 (47,943).

