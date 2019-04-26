Listen Live Sports

Mariners 14, Rangers 2

April 26, 2019 1:46 am
 
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 5 1 2 0 Haniger cf 3 1 0 0
Da.Sntn 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Smith cf 1 1 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 Do.Sntn rf 5 1 1 2
Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 Encrnco 1b 3 3 1 0
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 4 2 2 3
Frsythe 1b 3 0 1 1 Vglbach dh 4 1 1 2
A.Cbrra 3b 1 0 0 0 Healy 3b 5 3 3 3
Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 1
Knr-Flf c 4 0 1 0 D.Moore lf 4 1 3 1
DShelds cf 4 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 4 1 3 2
Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 36 14 14 14
Texas 000 000 020— 2
Seattle 500 223 20x—14

E_Elias (1), Forsythe (3). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 9. 2B_Choo (11), Do.Santana (6), Vogelbach (5), Healy 2 (12), D.Moore (1). HR_T.Beckham (6). SF_Narvaez (1), D.Gordon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hearn L,0-1 1-3 3 5 4 4 0
Martin 3 2 2 2 1 3
Springs 1 3 2 2 1 1
Gomez 2 4 5 5 1 1
Leclerc 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Mathis 1 1 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Gonzales W,5-0 7 6 0 0 0 9
Elias 1 2 2 0 2 2
Bradford 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Gomez (Encarnacion). WP_Martin, Gomez.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:25. A_12,644 (47,943).

