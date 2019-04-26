Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 14, Rangers 2

April 26, 2019 1:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .310
Da.Santana 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .318
Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .352
Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .221
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .273
Forsythe 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .233
Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154
Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Totals 35 2 9 2 2 12
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259
Smith cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .180
Do.Santana rf 5 1 1 2 1 0 .301
Encarnacion 1b 3 3 1 0 1 1 .236
Beckham ss 4 2 2 3 1 1 .304
Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .313
Healy 3b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .235
Narvaez c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .286
Moore lf 4 1 3 1 1 1 .226
Gordon 2b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .302
Totals 36 14 14 14 8 8
Texas 000 000 020— 2 9 1
Seattle 500 223 20x—14 14 1

E_Forsythe (3), Elias (1). LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 9. 2B_Choo (11), Do.Santana (6), Vogelbach (5), Healy 2 (12), Moore (1). HR_Beckham (6), off Gomez. RBIs_Mazara (16), Forsythe (8), Do.Santana 2 (29), Beckham 3 (19), Vogelbach 2 (16), Healy 3 (20), Narvaez (13), Moore (3), Gordon 2 (16). SF_Narvaez, Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Da.Santana, Wisdom 2); Seattle 5 (Haniger, Do.Santana, Beckham, Narvaez 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Seattle 8 for 18.

Runners moved up_Narvaez. GIDP_Mazara, DeShields.

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Beckham, Encarnacion), (Beckham, Gordon, Encarnacion).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hearn, L, 0-1 1-3 3 5 4 4 0 39108.00
Martin 3 2 2 2 1 3 45 6.75
Springs 1 3 2 2 1 1 30 5.25
Gomez 2 4 5 5 1 1 55 9.58
Leclerc 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 23 7.27
Mathis 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 5-0 7 6 0 0 0 9 98 2.80
Elias 1 2 2 0 2 2 38 2.45
Bradford 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Martin 3-1, Springs 1-0, Gomez 2-0, Leclerc 2-2. HBP_Gomez (Encarnacion). WP_Martin, Gomez. PB_Kiner-Falefa (2).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:25. A_12,644 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.