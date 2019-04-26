Mariners 14, Rangers 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Da.Santana 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.352
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.273
|Forsythe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.233
|Cabrera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Kiner-Falefa c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|2
|12
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Smith cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.180
|Do.Santana rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.301
|Encarnacion 1b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Beckham ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.304
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.313
|Healy 3b
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.235
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Moore lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.302
|Totals
|36
|14
|14
|14
|8
|8
|Texas
|000
|000
|020—
|2
|9
|1
|Seattle
|500
|223
|20x—14
|14
|1
E_Forsythe (3), Elias (1). LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 9. 2B_Choo (11), Do.Santana (6), Vogelbach (5), Healy 2 (12), Moore (1). HR_Beckham (6), off Gomez. RBIs_Mazara (16), Forsythe (8), Do.Santana 2 (29), Beckham 3 (19), Vogelbach 2 (16), Healy 3 (20), Narvaez (13), Moore (3), Gordon 2 (16). SF_Narvaez, Gordon.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Da.Santana, Wisdom 2); Seattle 5 (Haniger, Do.Santana, Beckham, Narvaez 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Seattle 8 for 18.
Runners moved up_Narvaez. GIDP_Mazara, DeShields.
DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Beckham, Encarnacion), (Beckham, Gordon, Encarnacion).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hearn, L, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|39108.00
|Martin
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|45
|6.75
|Springs
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|30
|5.25
|Gomez
|2
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|55
|9.58
|Leclerc
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|7.27
|Mathis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 5-0
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|98
|2.80
|Elias
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|38
|2.45
|Bradford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored_Martin 3-1, Springs 1-0, Gomez 2-0, Leclerc 2-2. HBP_Gomez (Encarnacion). WP_Martin, Gomez. PB_Kiner-Falefa (2).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:25. A_12,644 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.