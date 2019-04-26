Mariners 14, Rangers 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .310 Da.Santana 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .318 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .352 Mazara rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .221 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .273 Forsythe 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .233 Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Wisdom 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .154 Kiner-Falefa c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Totals 35 2 9 2 2 12

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .259 Smith cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .180 Do.Santana rf 5 1 1 2 1 0 .301 Encarnacion 1b 3 3 1 0 1 1 .236 Beckham ss 4 2 2 3 1 1 .304 Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .313 Healy 3b 5 3 3 3 0 1 .235 Narvaez c 3 0 0 1 1 1 .286 Moore lf 4 1 3 1 1 1 .226 Gordon 2b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .302 Totals 36 14 14 14 8 8

Texas 000 000 020— 2 9 1 Seattle 500 223 20x—14 14 1

E_Forsythe (3), Elias (1). LOB_Texas 8, Seattle 9. 2B_Choo (11), Do.Santana (6), Vogelbach (5), Healy 2 (12), Moore (1). HR_Beckham (6), off Gomez. RBIs_Mazara (16), Forsythe (8), Do.Santana 2 (29), Beckham 3 (19), Vogelbach 2 (16), Healy 3 (20), Narvaez (13), Moore (3), Gordon 2 (16). SF_Narvaez, Gordon.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Da.Santana, Wisdom 2); Seattle 5 (Haniger, Do.Santana, Beckham, Narvaez 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 4; Seattle 8 for 18.

Runners moved up_Narvaez. GIDP_Mazara, DeShields.

DP_Seattle 2 (Gordon, Beckham, Encarnacion), (Beckham, Gordon, Encarnacion).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hearn, L, 0-1 1-3 3 5 4 4 0 39108.00 Martin 3 2 2 2 1 3 45 6.75 Springs 1 3 2 2 1 1 30 5.25 Gomez 2 4 5 5 1 1 55 9.58 Leclerc 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 23 7.27 Mathis 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 5-0 7 6 0 0 0 9 98 2.80 Elias 1 2 2 0 2 2 38 2.45 Bradford 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Martin 3-1, Springs 1-0, Gomez 2-0, Leclerc 2-2. HBP_Gomez (Encarnacion). WP_Martin, Gomez. PB_Kiner-Falefa (2).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:25. A_12,644 (47,943).

