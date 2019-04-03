Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 2, Angels 1

April 3, 2019 12:42 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .053
Trout cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .294
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .174
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Lucroy c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208
K.Smith dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Bourjos lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 4
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Haniger rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .294
Santana lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .379
Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Vogelbach dh 3 1 2 1 0 0 .286
Gordon 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .281
Totals 29 2 5 2 0 6
Los Angeles 010 000 000—1 4 0
Seattle 000 001 01x—2 5 0

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Lucroy (1), Haniger (4), Vogelbach (1), Gordon (1). HR_Vogelbach (1), off Garcia. RBIs_K.Smith (1), Haniger (5), Vogelbach (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy); Seattle 2 (M.Smith, Santana). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Seattle 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Calhoun, K.Smith.

Advertisement
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill 6 3 1 1 0 5 83 3.75
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Garcia, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 3.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 3-0 8 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 100 3.20
Swarzak, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 2-0. WP_Cahill 2.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:16. A_13,567 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.