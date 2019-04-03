Mariners 2, Angels 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .053 Trout cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .294 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .174 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Lucroy c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208 K.Smith dh 3 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Bourjos lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 1 4 1 1 4

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Haniger rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .294 Santana lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Bruce 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Beckham ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .379 Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Vogelbach dh 3 1 2 1 0 0 .286 Gordon 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .281 Totals 29 2 5 2 0 6

Los Angeles 010 000 000—1 4 0 Seattle 000 001 01x—2 5 0

LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Lucroy (1), Haniger (4), Vogelbach (1), Gordon (1). HR_Vogelbach (1), off Garcia. RBIs_K.Smith (1), Haniger (5), Vogelbach (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy); Seattle 2 (M.Smith, Santana). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Seattle 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Calhoun, K.Smith.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill 6 3 1 1 0 5 83 3.75 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Garcia, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0 15 3.00 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 3-0 8 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 100 3.20 Swarzak, S, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 2-0. WP_Cahill 2.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:16. A_13,567 (47,943).

