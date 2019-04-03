Mariners 2, Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|K.Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Bourjos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Santana lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Bruce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Beckham ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.379
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Gordon 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|0
|6
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|01x—2
|5
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 4, Seattle 3. 2B_Lucroy (1), Haniger (4), Vogelbach (1), Gordon (1). HR_Vogelbach (1), off Garcia. RBIs_K.Smith (1), Haniger (5), Vogelbach (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lucroy); Seattle 2 (M.Smith, Santana). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Seattle 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Calhoun, K.Smith.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|83
|3.75
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Garcia, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 3-0
|8
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|100
|3.20
|Swarzak, S, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Swarzak 2-0. WP_Cahill 2.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alan Porter; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:16. A_13,567 (47,943).
