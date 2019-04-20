Listen Live Sports

Mariners 5, Angels 3

April 20, 2019 1:29 am
 
< a min read
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
M.Smith cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .203
Haniger rf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .258
Encarnacion 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 2 2 0 .354
Bruce lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .194
Beckham ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .299
Narvaez c 2 1 1 1 2 0 .303
Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Totals 33 5 6 5 7 6
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 2b 3 1 3 0 1 0 .305
Trout cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .340
Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
1-Goodwin pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .319
Bour 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .208
Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .183
Bourjos lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .086
a-K.Smith ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167
2-La Stella pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Cozart 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .096
Totals 32 3 9 3 2 6
Seattle 010 200 002—5 6 0
Los Angeles 000 100 020—3 9 0

a-singled for Bourjos in the 9th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th. 2-ran for K.Smith in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bruce (3), Simmons (6). HR_Bruce (9), off Pena; Vogelbach (7), off Pena; Beckham (5), off Allen; Narvaez (5), off Allen; Trout (6), off Gonzales. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (13), Bruce (16), Beckham (14), Narvaez (12), Trout 2 (14), Cozart (3). SF_Cozart.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Vogelbach 2, Beckham 2); Los Angeles 3 (Pujols 2, Bourjos). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion, Lucroy. FIDP_Cozart. GIDP_Bour.

DP_Seattle 2 (Beckham, Bruce), (Healy, Beckham, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales 7 8 3 3 2 6 96 3.32
Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.19
Rosscup, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.70
Elias, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.63
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pena 5 2 3 3 2 2 71 4.15
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 0.00
Peters 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 3.00
Robles 1 0 0 0 1 0 22 3.86
Allen, L, 0-2 0 2 2 2 1 0 14 4.91
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 1.04

Gonzales pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Allen pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0, Ramirez 1-0. HBP_Gearrin (Pujols). PB_Lucroy (1).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:04. A_41,021 (45,050).

