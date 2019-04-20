Mariners 5, Angels 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. M.Smith cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .203 Haniger rf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .258 Encarnacion 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 2 2 0 .354 Bruce lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .194 Beckham ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .299 Narvaez c 2 1 1 1 2 0 .303 Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Totals 33 5 6 5 7 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher 2b 3 1 3 0 1 0 .305 Trout cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .340 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 1-Goodwin pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .319 Bour 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .208 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .183 Bourjos lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .086 a-K.Smith ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .167 2-La Stella pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Cozart 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .096 Totals 32 3 9 3 2 6

Seattle 010 200 002—5 6 0 Los Angeles 000 100 020—3 9 0

a-singled for Bourjos in the 9th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th. 2-ran for K.Smith in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bruce (3), Simmons (6). HR_Bruce (9), off Pena; Vogelbach (7), off Pena; Beckham (5), off Allen; Narvaez (5), off Allen; Trout (6), off Gonzales. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (13), Bruce (16), Beckham (14), Narvaez (12), Trout 2 (14), Cozart (3). SF_Cozart.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Vogelbach 2, Beckham 2); Los Angeles 3 (Pujols 2, Bourjos). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Encarnacion, Lucroy. FIDP_Cozart. GIDP_Bour.

DP_Seattle 2 (Beckham, Bruce), (Healy, Beckham, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 7 8 3 3 2 6 96 3.32 Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.19 Rosscup, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.70 Elias, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 2.63 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pena 5 2 3 3 2 2 71 4.15 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 0.00 Peters 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 3.00 Robles 1 0 0 0 1 0 22 3.86 Allen, L, 0-2 0 2 2 2 1 0 14 4.91 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 1.04

Gonzales pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Allen pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0, Ramirez 1-0. HBP_Gearrin (Pujols). PB_Lucroy (1).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:04. A_41,021 (45,050).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.