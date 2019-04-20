Mariners 5, Angels 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Smith cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Encarnacion 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.354
|Bruce lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Narvaez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.303
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|7
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.340
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|1-Goodwin pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.183
|Bourjos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.086
|a-K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|2-La Stella pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Cozart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.096
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|2
|6
|Seattle
|010
|200
|002—5
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|020—3
|9
|0
a-singled for Bourjos in the 9th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th. 2-ran for K.Smith in the 9th.
LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bruce (3), Simmons (6). HR_Bruce (9), off Pena; Vogelbach (7), off Pena; Beckham (5), off Allen; Narvaez (5), off Allen; Trout (6), off Gonzales. RBIs_Vogelbach 2 (13), Bruce (16), Beckham (14), Narvaez (12), Trout 2 (14), Cozart (3). SF_Cozart.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Vogelbach 2, Beckham 2); Los Angeles 3 (Pujols 2, Bourjos). RISP_Seattle 1 for 5; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Encarnacion, Lucroy. FIDP_Cozart. GIDP_Bour.
DP_Seattle 2 (Beckham, Bruce), (Healy, Beckham, Encarnacion).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|7
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|96
|3.32
|Gearrin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.19
|Rosscup, W, 2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.70
|Elias, S, 4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.63
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pena
|5
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|71
|4.15
|Buttrey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|0.00
|Peters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.00
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.86
|Allen, L, 0-2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|4.91
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|1.04
Gonzales pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Allen pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0, Ramirez 1-0. HBP_Gearrin (Pujols). PB_Lucroy (1).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Dana DeMuth.
T_3:04. A_41,021 (45,050).
