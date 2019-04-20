Listen Live Sports

Mariners 5, Angels 3

April 20, 2019 1:29 am
 
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 5 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 3 1 3 0
Haniger rf 3 1 0 0 Trout cf 4 1 1 2
Encrnco 1b 5 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0
Vglbach dh 3 1 1 2 Pujols dh 3 0 0 0
Bruce lf 4 1 2 1 Goodwin pr-dh 0 0 0 0
T.Bckhm ss 4 1 1 1 Bour 1b 4 1 2 0
Narvaez c 2 1 1 1 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0
Healy 3b 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0
D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 0 Bourjos lf 3 0 0 0
K.Smith ph 1 0 1 0
L Stlla pr 0 0 0 0
Cozart 3b 3 0 0 1
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 32 3 9 3
Seattle 010 200 002—5
Los Angeles 000 100 020—3

DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bruce (3), Simmons (6). HR_Vogelbach (7), Bruce (9), T.Beckham (5), Narvaez (5), Trout (6). SF_Cozart (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales 7 8 3 3 2 6
Gearrin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rosscup W,2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Elias S,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Pena 5 2 3 3 2 2
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 1 1
Peters 1 0 0 0 1 1
Robles 1 0 0 0 1 0
Allen L,0-2 0 2 2 2 1 0
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 1 2

Gonzales pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

C.Allen pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Gearrin (Pujols).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Dana DeMuth.

T_3:04. A_41,021 (45,050).

