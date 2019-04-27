Mariners 5, Rangers 4, 11 innings,

|Texas
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|DShelds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger cf-rf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Vglbach dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pence dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Mazara rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|D.Moore pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Choo ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Healy 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|37
|5
|6
|5
|Texas
|000
|200
|011
|00—4
|Seattle
|003
|010
|000
|01—5
E_D.Gordon (1). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Mazara (4). HR_Mazara (5), Choo (2), Encarnacion (7). SB_DeShields (7), Forsythe (1), Haniger (3), Do.Santana (4). CS_Pence (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Miller
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Chavez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sampson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Martin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dowdy L,1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sheffield
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Sadzeck
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosscup H,5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gearrin H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brennan H,4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Swarzak BS,2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Elias W,2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Brennan.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_4:06. A_21,721 (47,943).
