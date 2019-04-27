Listen Live Sports

Mariners 5, Rangers 4, 11 innings,

April 27, 2019 2:32 am
 
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
DShelds cf 4 0 0 0 Haniger cf-rf 5 1 0 1
Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 Do.Sntn lf 4 1 1 0
Andrus ss 2 0 1 0 Vglbach dh 3 1 0 0
Pence dh 5 2 1 0 Encrnco 1b 4 1 2 4
Mazara rf 5 1 3 3 D.Moore pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0
Frsythe 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 1 0 0 0
Da.Sntn 1b 5 0 0 0 T.Bckhm ss 5 0 1 0
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Narvaez c 4 1 2 0
Choo ph 1 1 1 1 Healy 3b-1b 3 0 0 0
Knr-Flf c 1 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 37 4 6 4 Totals 37 5 6 5
Texas 000 200 011 00—4
Seattle 003 010 000 01—5

E_D.Gordon (1). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Mazara (4). HR_Mazara (5), Choo (2), Encarnacion (7). SB_DeShields (7), Forsythe (1), Haniger (3), Do.Santana (4). CS_Pence (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Miller 5 3 4 4 5 4
Chavez 1 2 0 0 1 1
Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sampson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Martin 2 0 0 0 1 2
Dowdy L,1-1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Seattle
Kikuchi 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sheffield 3 2 2 2 4 3
Sadzeck 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Rosscup H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Gearrin H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Brennan H,4 1 1 1 0 2 0
Swarzak BS,2 1 1 1 1 2 0
Elias W,2-0 2 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Brennan.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:06. A_21,721 (47,943).

