The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mariners 5, Rangers 4

April 27, 2019 2:32 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 2 0 .188
Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .149
Andrus ss 2 0 1 0 3 1 .355
Pence dh 5 2 1 0 0 0 .286
Mazara rf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .244
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .263
Forsythe 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .222
Da.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .286
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143
a-Choo ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .318
Kiner-Falefa c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Totals 37 4 6 4 9 11
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf-rf 5 1 0 1 1 1 .248
Do.Santana lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .299
Vogelbach dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .299
Encarnacion 1b 4 1 2 4 1 1 .247
1-Moore pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198
Smith cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Beckham ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .299
Narvaez c 4 1 2 0 1 0 .296
Healy 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .229
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .290
Totals 37 5 6 5 9 10
Texas 000 200 011 00—4 6 0
Seattle 003 010 000 01—5 6 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for Mathis in the 9th.

1-ran for Encarnacion in the 10th.

E_Gordon (1). LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Mazara (4). HR_Mazara (5), off Sheffield; Choo (2), off Swarzak; Encarnacion (7), off Miller. RBIs_Mazara 3 (19), Choo (9), Haniger (19), Encarnacion 4 (19). SB_DeShields (7), Forsythe (1), Haniger (3), Do.Santana (4). CS_Pence (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor, Pence, Forsythe, Da.Santana 2); Seattle 2 (Haniger 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Seattle 2 for 6.

GIDP_Forsythe.

DP_Seattle 1 (Brennan, Gordon, Encarnacion).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miller 5 3 4 4 5 4 92 7.52
Chavez 1 2 0 0 1 1 19 8.53
Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.64
Sampson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50
Martin 2 0 0 0 1 2 29 4.35
Dowdy, L, 1-1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 28 5.27
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.54
Sheffield 3 2 2 2 4 3 75 6.00
Sadzeck 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.96
Rosscup, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.35
Gearrin, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.50
Brennan, H, 4 1 1 1 0 2 0 18 1.12
Swarzak, BS, 2-5 1 1 1 1 2 0 24 3.24
Elias, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 25 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0. WP_Brennan.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:06. A_21,721 (47,943).

