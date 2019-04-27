Mariners 5, Rangers 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 2 0 .188 Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .149 Andrus ss 2 0 1 0 3 1 .355 Pence dh 5 2 1 0 0 0 .286 Mazara rf 5 1 3 3 0 0 .244 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .263 Forsythe 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .222 Da.Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 a-Choo ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .318 Kiner-Falefa c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Totals 37 4 6 4 9 11

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf-rf 5 1 0 1 1 1 .248 Do.Santana lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .299 Vogelbach dh 3 1 0 0 2 0 .299 Encarnacion 1b 4 1 2 4 1 1 .247 1-Moore pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Bruce rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Smith cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .178 Beckham ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .299 Narvaez c 4 1 2 0 1 0 .296 Healy 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .229 Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .290 Totals 37 5 6 5 9 10

Texas 000 200 011 00—4 6 0 Seattle 003 010 000 01—5 6 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-homered for Mathis in the 9th.

1-ran for Encarnacion in the 10th.

E_Gordon (1). LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Mazara (4). HR_Mazara (5), off Sheffield; Choo (2), off Swarzak; Encarnacion (7), off Miller. RBIs_Mazara 3 (19), Choo (9), Haniger (19), Encarnacion 4 (19). SB_DeShields (7), Forsythe (1), Haniger (3), Do.Santana (4). CS_Pence (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor, Pence, Forsythe, Da.Santana 2); Seattle 2 (Haniger 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Seattle 2 for 6.

GIDP_Forsythe.

DP_Seattle 1 (Brennan, Gordon, Encarnacion).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miller 5 3 4 4 5 4 92 7.52 Chavez 1 2 0 0 1 1 19 8.53 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.64 Sampson 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.50 Martin 2 0 0 0 1 2 29 4.35 Dowdy, L, 1-1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 28 5.27 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.54 Sheffield 3 2 2 2 4 3 75 6.00 Sadzeck 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 0.96 Rosscup, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.35 Gearrin, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.50 Brennan, H, 4 1 1 1 0 2 0 18 1.12 Swarzak, BS, 2-5 1 1 1 1 2 0 24 3.24 Elias, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 25 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0. WP_Brennan.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:06. A_21,721 (47,943).

