Mariners 5, Rangers 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.188
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.149
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.355
|Pence dh
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Mazara rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Forsythe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Da.Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Choo ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Kiner-Falefa c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|37
|4
|6
|4
|9
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf-rf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Do.Santana lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.299
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.299
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.247
|1-Moore pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Smith cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Beckham ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Healy 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.229
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Totals
|37
|5
|6
|5
|9
|10
|Texas
|000
|200
|011
|00—4
|6
|0
|Seattle
|003
|010
|000
|01—5
|6
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-homered for Mathis in the 9th.
1-ran for Encarnacion in the 10th.
E_Gordon (1). LOB_Texas 9, Seattle 10. 2B_Mazara (4). HR_Mazara (5), off Sheffield; Choo (2), off Swarzak; Encarnacion (7), off Miller. RBIs_Mazara 3 (19), Choo (9), Haniger (19), Encarnacion 4 (19). SB_DeShields (7), Forsythe (1), Haniger (3), Do.Santana (4). CS_Pence (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor, Pence, Forsythe, Da.Santana 2); Seattle 2 (Haniger 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 8; Seattle 2 for 6.
GIDP_Forsythe.
DP_Seattle 1 (Brennan, Gordon, Encarnacion).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|92
|7.52
|Chavez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|8.53
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.64
|Sampson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
|Martin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|4.35
|Dowdy, L, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|5.27
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.54
|Sheffield
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|75
|6.00
|Sadzeck
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.96
|Rosscup, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.35
|Gearrin, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.50
|Brennan, H, 4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|18
|1.12
|Swarzak, BS, 2-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|3.24
|Elias, W, 2-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0. WP_Brennan.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_4:06. A_21,721 (47,943).
