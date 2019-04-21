Listen Live Sports

Mariners 6, Angels 5

April 21, 2019 1:03 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .255
Santana lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .309
Encarnacion 1b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .256
Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 1 2 1 .353
1-M.Smith pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Bruce rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .208
Beckham ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296
Narvaez c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .304
Healy 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .218
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .284
Totals 36 6 9 6 5 12
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .302
a-La Stella ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .315
Simmons ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .274
Pujols 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .238
Lucroy c 5 0 2 1 0 0 .297
K.Smith dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .190
b-Bour ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Goodwin rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .340
Bourjos lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .103
Cozart 3b 3 0 1 1 0 2 .109
Totals 38 5 13 5 3 8
Seattle 200 210 100—6 9 1
Los Angeles 001 120 001—5 13 0

a-grounded out for Fletcher in the 8th. b-struck out for K.Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.

E_Beckham (8). LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Simmons (7), Pujols (3), Lucroy (2), K.Smith (2). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Haniger (6), off Cahill; Vogelbach (8), off Cahill; Encarnacion (6), off Cahill; Santana (5), off Bard; Pujols (3), off Swarzak. RBIs_Haniger (16), Santana (25), Encarnacion (15), Vogelbach (14), Gordon 2 (13), Pujols 2 (11), Lucroy (7), Goodwin (8), Cozart (4). SB_M.Smith (7). SF_Cozart.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Haniger 2, Bruce, Narvaez); Los Angeles 7 (Trout, Lucroy 2, K.Smith, Bourjos 3). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 11.

GIDP_La Stella.

DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Beckham, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, W, 1-1 5 10 4 4 2 3 97 4.68
Sadzeck, H, 1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 1.12
Rosscup, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 2.57
Gearrin, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.66
Swarzak, S, 3-4 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 2.45
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cahill, L, 1-2 4 1-3 6 5 5 2 5 95 5.47
Bedrosian 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 33 4.50
Bard 1 2 1 1 1 1 27 5.40
Cole 2 0 0 0 1 3 28 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 2-0. WP_Bedrosian.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:41. A_41,147 (45,050).

