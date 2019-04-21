Mariners 6, Angels 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Santana lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.309
|Encarnacion 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.353
|1-M.Smith pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Bruce rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Healy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.218
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|5
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|a-La Stella ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.315
|Simmons ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Pujols 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Lucroy c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|K.Smith dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|b-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Goodwin rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.340
|Bourjos lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Cozart 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.109
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|3
|8
|Seattle
|200
|210
|100—6
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|120
|001—5
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Fletcher in the 8th. b-struck out for K.Smith in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.
E_Beckham (8). LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Simmons (7), Pujols (3), Lucroy (2), K.Smith (2). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Haniger (6), off Cahill; Vogelbach (8), off Cahill; Encarnacion (6), off Cahill; Santana (5), off Bard; Pujols (3), off Swarzak. RBIs_Haniger (16), Santana (25), Encarnacion (15), Vogelbach (14), Gordon 2 (13), Pujols 2 (11), Lucroy (7), Goodwin (8), Cozart (4). SB_M.Smith (7). SF_Cozart.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Haniger 2, Bruce, Narvaez); Los Angeles 7 (Trout, Lucroy 2, K.Smith, Bourjos 3). RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Los Angeles 2 for 11.
GIDP_La Stella.
DP_Seattle 1 (Gordon, Beckham, Encarnacion).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 1-1
|5
|10
|4
|4
|2
|3
|97
|4.68
|Sadzeck, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.12
|Rosscup, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|2.57
|Gearrin, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.66
|Swarzak, S, 3-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.45
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill, L, 1-2
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|95
|5.47
|Bedrosian
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|4.50
|Bard
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|5.40
|Cole
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 2-0. WP_Bedrosian.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:41. A_41,147 (45,050).
