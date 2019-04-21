Listen Live Sports

Mariners 6, Angels 5

April 21, 2019 1:02 am
 
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger cf 5 1 1 1 Fltcher 2b 4 0 1 0
Do.Sntn lf 5 1 1 1 L Stlla ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Encrnco 1b 5 1 1 1 Trout cf 4 0 0 0
Vglbach dh 3 1 1 1 Simmons ss 5 2 3 0
M.Smith pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 5 1 2 2
Bruce rf 5 1 2 0 Lucroy c 5 0 2 1
T.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 0 K.Smith dh 3 2 1 0
Narvaez c 3 1 1 0 Bour ph 1 0 0 0
Healy 3b 2 0 0 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 2 1
D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 2 Bourjos lf 4 0 1 0
Cozart 3b 3 0 1 1
Totals 36 6 9 6 Totals 38 5 13 5
Seattle 200 210 100—6
Los Angeles 001 120 001—5

E_T.Beckham (8). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Simmons (7), Pujols (3), Lucroy (2), K.Smith (2). 3B_Goodwin (1). HR_Haniger (6), Do.Santana (5), Encarnacion (6), Vogelbach (8), Pujols (3). SB_M.Smith (7). SF_Cozart (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi W,1-1 5 10 4 4 2 3
Sadzeck H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Rosscup H,4 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Gearrin H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Swarzak S,3-4 1 1 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Cahill L,1-2 4 1-3 6 5 5 2 5
Bedrosian 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Bard 1 2 1 1 1 1
Cole 2 0 0 0 1 3

WP_Bedrosian.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:41. A_41,147 (45,050).

