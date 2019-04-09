Listen Live Sports

Mariners 6, Royals 3

April 9, 2019 11:47 pm
 
Seattle Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 5 0 0 0 Mrrfeld rf 5 1 2 0
Do.Sntn lf 5 0 2 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 2 2
Bruce rf 5 1 1 2 A.Grdon lf 4 0 2 0
Encrnco 1b 4 1 1 0 Soler dh 4 0 0 0
Vglbach dh 5 1 3 0 Schwndl 1b 3 0 0 0
Haniger pr-dh 0 0 0 0 O’Hearn ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Healy 3b 4 1 2 1 H.Dzier 3b 4 0 0 0
Narvaez c 5 1 2 0 Owings 2b 4 1 2 0
D.Moore ss 4 0 1 1 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0
D.Grdon 2b 4 1 3 2 Duda ph 1 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 2 1 0 1
Totals 41 6 15 6 Totals 33 3 8 3
Seattle 101 200 200—6
Kansas City 101 000 100—3

E_Do.Santana (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_Vogelbach 2 (4), Healy (8), Narvaez (1), Mondesi (4), A.Gordon (1), Owings (1). 3B_Merrifield (2). HR_Bruce (7). SB_D.Gordon (6), Owings (2). SF_Healy (2), Mondesi (1), B.Hamilton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,4-0 6 6 3 2 2 5
Brennan H,2 2 1 0 0 1 0
Swarzak S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Junis L,1-1 4 8 4 4 1 6
Sparkman 2 2-3 6 2 2 0 1
Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Lovelady 1 0 0 0 0 2
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1

Gonzales pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Brennan.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:17. A_10,366 (37,903).

