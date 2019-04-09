Mariners 6, Royals 3

|Seattle
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Bruce rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Schwndl 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Owings 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|D.Moore ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Hmltn cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|41
|6
|15
|6
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Seattle
|101
|200
|200—6
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|100—3
E_Do.Santana (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_Vogelbach 2 (4), Healy (8), Narvaez (1), Mondesi (4), A.Gordon (1), Owings (1). 3B_Merrifield (2). HR_Bruce (7). SB_D.Gordon (6), Owings (2). SF_Healy (2), Mondesi (1), B.Hamilton (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gonzales W,4-0
|6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Brennan H,2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Swarzak S,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Junis L,1-1
|4
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Sparkman
|2
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lovelady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Gonzales pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
WP_Brennan.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:17. A_10,366 (37,903).
