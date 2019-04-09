Mariners 6, Royals 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Santana lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .345 Bruce rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .188 Encarnacion 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .316 Vogelbach dh 5 1 3 0 0 2 .500 1-Haniger pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Healy 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .288 Narvaez c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .273 Moore ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .190 D.Gordon 2b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .341 Totals 41 6 15 6 1 11

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .349 Mondesi ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .286 A.Gordon lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Schwindel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083 a-O’Hearn ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .240 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Owings 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .147 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .194 b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Hamilton cf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .265 Totals 33 3 8 3 3 6

Seattle 101 200 200—6 15 1 Kansas City 101 000 100—3 8 0

a-walked for Schwindel in the 8th. b-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.

E_Santana (2). LOB_Seattle 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_Vogelbach 2 (4), Healy (8), Narvaez (1), Mondesi (4), A.Gordon (1), Owings (1). 3B_Merrifield (2). HR_Bruce (7), off Junis. RBIs_Bruce 2 (13), Healy (12), Moore (2), D.Gordon 2 (9), Mondesi 2 (8), Hamilton (1). SB_D.Gordon (6), Owings (2). SF_Healy, Mondesi, Hamilton.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Santana, Bruce, Vogelbach, Narvaez 2, Moore, D.Gordon); Kansas City 5 (Mondesi, A.Gordon 2, Soler, Owings). RISP_Seattle 3 for 15; Kansas City 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Narvaez, Bruce, Smith. GIDP_A.Gordon.

DP_Seattle 1 (D.Gordon, Moore, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales, W, 4-0 6 6 3 2 2 5 97 3.16 Brennan, H, 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 29 0.00 Swarzak, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 1-1 4 8 4 4 1 6 94 5.74 Sparkman 2 2-3 6 2 2 0 1 44 6.75 Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.79 Lovelady 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 11.25

Gonzales pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 2-1, Diekman 2-0. WP_Brennan.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:17. A_10,366 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.