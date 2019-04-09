Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 6, Royals 3

April 9, 2019 11:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Santana lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .345
Bruce rf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .188
Encarnacion 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .316
Vogelbach dh 5 1 3 0 0 2 .500
1-Haniger pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Healy 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .288
Narvaez c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .273
Moore ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .190
D.Gordon 2b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .341
Totals 41 6 15 6 1 11
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .349
Mondesi ss 4 0 2 2 0 0 .286
A.Gordon lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .313
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Schwindel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083
a-O’Hearn ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .240
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Owings 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .147
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .194
b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Hamilton cf 2 1 0 1 1 1 .265
Totals 33 3 8 3 3 6
Seattle 101 200 200—6 15 1
Kansas City 101 000 100—3 8 0

a-walked for Schwindel in the 8th. b-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.

E_Santana (2). LOB_Seattle 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_Vogelbach 2 (4), Healy (8), Narvaez (1), Mondesi (4), A.Gordon (1), Owings (1). 3B_Merrifield (2). HR_Bruce (7), off Junis. RBIs_Bruce 2 (13), Healy (12), Moore (2), D.Gordon 2 (9), Mondesi 2 (8), Hamilton (1). SB_D.Gordon (6), Owings (2). SF_Healy, Mondesi, Hamilton.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Santana, Bruce, Vogelbach, Narvaez 2, Moore, D.Gordon); Kansas City 5 (Mondesi, A.Gordon 2, Soler, Owings). RISP_Seattle 3 for 15; Kansas City 1 for 7.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Narvaez, Bruce, Smith. GIDP_A.Gordon.

DP_Seattle 1 (D.Gordon, Moore, Encarnacion).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 4-0 6 6 3 2 2 5 97 3.16
Brennan, H, 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 29 0.00
Swarzak, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junis, L, 1-1 4 8 4 4 1 6 94 5.74
Sparkman 2 2-3 6 2 2 0 1 44 6.75
Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.79
Lovelady 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 11.25

Gonzales pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 2-1, Diekman 2-0. WP_Brennan.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:17. A_10,366 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.