Mariners 6, Royals 3

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Santana lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.345
|Bruce rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.188
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|1-Haniger pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Healy 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Narvaez c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Moore ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|D.Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.341
|Totals
|41
|6
|15
|6
|1
|11
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|A.Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|a-O’Hearn ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Owings 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|b-Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Hamilton cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|6
|Seattle
|101
|200
|200—6
|15
|1
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|100—3
|8
|0
a-walked for Schwindel in the 8th. b-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 9th.
E_Santana (2). LOB_Seattle 10, Kansas City 8. 2B_Vogelbach 2 (4), Healy (8), Narvaez (1), Mondesi (4), A.Gordon (1), Owings (1). 3B_Merrifield (2). HR_Bruce (7), off Junis. RBIs_Bruce 2 (13), Healy (12), Moore (2), D.Gordon 2 (9), Mondesi 2 (8), Hamilton (1). SB_D.Gordon (6), Owings (2). SF_Healy, Mondesi, Hamilton.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Santana, Bruce, Vogelbach, Narvaez 2, Moore, D.Gordon); Kansas City 5 (Mondesi, A.Gordon 2, Soler, Owings). RISP_Seattle 3 for 15; Kansas City 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Narvaez, Bruce, Smith. GIDP_A.Gordon.
DP_Seattle 1 (D.Gordon, Moore, Encarnacion).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 4-0
|6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|5
|97
|3.16
|Brennan, H, 2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|0.00
|Swarzak, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 1-1
|4
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|94
|5.74
|Sparkman
|2
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|44
|6.75
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.79
|Lovelady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|11.25
Gonzales pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 2-1, Diekman 2-0. WP_Brennan.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:17. A_10,366 (37,903).
