Mariners 6, Royals 5

April 10, 2019 11:47 pm
 
Seattle Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 4 1 2 2 Mrrfeld rf 4 0 1 1
Haniger rf 4 2 1 1 B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0
Bruce lf 1 1 1 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 0
Do.Sntn ph-lf 3 0 1 0 Soler dh 4 1 2 2
Encrnco 1b 4 0 2 2 Schwndl 1b 3 0 0 0
Vglbach dh 4 0 0 1 O’Hearn ph-1b 0 0 0 0
T.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 0 Owings 2b 4 1 1 0
Narvaez c 3 1 1 0 H.Dzier 3b 4 1 1 1
Healy 3b 4 1 1 0 Gllgher c 4 0 0 0
D.Grdon 2b 4 0 1 0 Gore lf 4 1 3 1
Totals 35 6 11 6 Totals 35 5 10 5
Seattle 102 200 001—6
Kansas City 111 000 200—5

E_Do.Santana (3). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Bruce (2), Owings (2), Gore (1). 3B_Gore (1). HR_Haniger (3), Soler (2), H.Dozier (2). SB_M.Smith (5), T.Beckham (1), Merrifield (4), Mondesi 2 (3), Gore 2 (3). CS_Merrifield (2), Mondesi (1). SF_Encarnacion (1), Vogelbach (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kikuchi 6 5 3 3 1 3
Festa BS,1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Rosscup 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Swarzak W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Elias S,2-2 1 1 0 0 2 0
Kansas City
Fillmyer 3 6 5 5 2 2
Barlow 2 1 0 0 0 1
Kennedy 2 1 0 0 0 2
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2
Boxberger L,0-2 1 3 1 1 0 1

Fillmyer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th

HBP_by Fillmyer (Smith). WP_Fillmyer.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:17. A_12,775 (37,903).

