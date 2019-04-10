Mariners 6, Royals 5

|Seattle
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mrrfeld rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Haniger rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|B.Hmltn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Do.Sntn ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Encrnco 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Schwndl 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vglbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|O’Hearn ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Owings 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Healy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gllgher c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gore lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Seattle
|102
|200
|001—6
|Kansas City
|111
|000
|200—5
E_Do.Santana (3). DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Bruce (2), Owings (2), Gore (1). 3B_Gore (1). HR_Haniger (3), Soler (2), H.Dozier (2). SB_M.Smith (5), T.Beckham (1), Merrifield (4), Mondesi 2 (3), Gore 2 (3). CS_Merrifield (2), Mondesi (1). SF_Encarnacion (1), Vogelbach (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Festa BS,1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Rosscup
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak W,1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Elias S,2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kansas City
|Fillmyer
|3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Barlow
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boxberger L,0-2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
Fillmyer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th
HBP_by Fillmyer (Smith). WP_Fillmyer.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:17. A_12,775 (37,903).
