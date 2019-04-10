Mariners 6, Royals 5

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Haniger rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.254
|Bruce lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|a-Santana ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|Encarnacion 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.423
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.386
|Narvaez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Healy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|3
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.340
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.233
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|b-O’Hearn ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Owings 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.129
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Gore lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.800
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|4
|5
|Seattle
|102
|200
|001—6
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|111
|000
|200—5
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Bruce in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Schwindel in the 8th.
E_Santana (3). LOB_Seattle 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Bruce (2), Owings (2), Gore (1). 3B_Gore (1). HR_Haniger (3), off Boxberger; Dozier (2), off Kikuchi; Soler (2), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Smith 2 (5), Haniger (10), Encarnacion 2 (11), Vogelbach (10), Merrifield (5), Soler 2 (9), Dozier (4), Gore (1). SB_Smith (5), Beckham (1), Merrifield (4), Mondesi 2 (3), Gore 2 (3). CS_Merrifield (2), Mondesi (1). SF_Encarnacion, Vogelbach.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Encarnacion, Vogelbach, Gordon); Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Mondesi 2, Owings). RISP_Seattle 3 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Santana.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Owings, Schwindel).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|6
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|80
|4.15
|Festa, BS, 1-1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|6.43
|Rosscup
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.08
|Swarzak, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|0.00
|Elias, S, 2-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|1.86
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fillmyer
|3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|75
|15.00
|Barlow
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.60
|Kennedy
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|1.50
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.76
|Boxberger, L, 0-2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|8.44
Fillmyer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0, Swarzak 1-0, Barlow 3-2. HBP_Fillmyer (Smith). WP_Fillmyer.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:17. A_12,775 (37,903).
