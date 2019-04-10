Listen Live Sports

Mariners 6, Royals 5

April 10, 2019 11:47 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .244
Haniger rf 4 2 1 1 1 2 .254
Bruce lf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .204
a-Santana ph-lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .345
Encarnacion 1b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .333
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 1 0 0 .423
Beckham ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .386
Narvaez c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .277
Healy 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .286
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Totals 35 6 11 6 3 8
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .340
Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .237
Mondesi ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .304
Soler dh 4 1 2 2 0 2 .233
Schwindel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .067
b-O’Hearn ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .240
Owings 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .158
Dozier 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .129
Gallagher c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Gore lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .800
Totals 35 5 10 5 4 5
Seattle 102 200 001—6 11 1
Kansas City 111 000 200—5 10 0

a-grounded out for Bruce in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Schwindel in the 8th.

E_Santana (3). LOB_Seattle 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Bruce (2), Owings (2), Gore (1). 3B_Gore (1). HR_Haniger (3), off Boxberger; Dozier (2), off Kikuchi; Soler (2), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Smith 2 (5), Haniger (10), Encarnacion 2 (11), Vogelbach (10), Merrifield (5), Soler 2 (9), Dozier (4), Gore (1). SB_Smith (5), Beckham (1), Merrifield (4), Mondesi 2 (3), Gore 2 (3). CS_Merrifield (2), Mondesi (1). SF_Encarnacion, Vogelbach.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Encarnacion, Vogelbach, Gordon); Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Mondesi 2, Owings). RISP_Seattle 3 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Santana.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Owings, Schwindel).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 6 5 3 3 1 3 80 4.15
Festa, BS, 1-1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 14 6.43
Rosscup 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 2.08
Swarzak, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 8 0.00
Elias, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 2 0 22 1.86
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fillmyer 3 6 5 5 2 2 75 15.00
Barlow 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 3.60
Kennedy 2 1 0 0 0 2 34 1.50
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2 26 4.76
Boxberger, L, 0-2 1 3 1 1 0 1 21 8.44

Fillmyer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Rosscup 1-0, Swarzak 1-0, Barlow 3-2. HBP_Fillmyer (Smith). WP_Fillmyer.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:17. A_12,775 (37,903).

