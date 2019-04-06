Mariners 9, White Sox 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .222 Haniger rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .295 Santana lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .286 Bruce 1b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .184 Encarnacion dh 4 2 1 0 1 1 .240 Beckham ss 5 2 4 3 0 0 .410 Healy 3b 3 0 1 2 2 1 .289 Murphy c 4 1 2 0 1 2 .500 Moore 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .091 Totals 38 9 14 9 6 11

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .321 Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .379 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .276 Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Jimenez lf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .250 Palka rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Cordell ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Anderson ss 4 1 3 1 0 1 .500 McCann c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .313 Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .042 Totals 37 2 10 2 1 10

Seattle 001 331 001—9 14 0 Chicago 000 100 100—2 10 1

a-popped out for Palka in the 8th.

E_Garcia (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Haniger (5), Beckham (5), Healy (7), McCann (2). HR_Bruce (4), off Giolito; Beckham (4), off Ruiz; Bruce (5), off Banuelos; Abreu (3), off Leake; Anderson (2), off Leake. RBIs_Haniger (8), Santana (14), Bruce 2 (10), Beckham 3 (11), Healy 2 (11), Abreu (8), Anderson (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Santana, Bruce, Moore 2); Chicago 4 (Moncada, Abreu, McCann 2). RISP_Seattle 5 for 11; Chicago 0 for 6.

Advertisement

GIDP_Moore.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, W, 2-0 6 1-3 9 2 2 0 6 106 2.92 Brennan 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00 Elias 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.18 Sadzeck 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 0.00 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, L, 1-1 4 1-3 6 5 5 4 4 89 5.73 Frare 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 Ruiz 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 17 81.00 Jones 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 10.12 Banuelos 3 4 1 1 2 3 61 6.75

Ruiz pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 2-0, Frare 1-0, Ruiz 1-1, Jones 2-1. HBP_Ruiz (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:31. A_31,286 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.