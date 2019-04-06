Mariners 9, White Sox 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Santana lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Bruce 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.184
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Beckham ss
|5
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.410
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.289
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|Moore 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Totals
|38
|9
|14
|9
|6
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.379
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Palka rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Cordell ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|McCann c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.042
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|1
|10
|Seattle
|001
|331
|001—9
|14
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100—2
|10
|1
a-popped out for Palka in the 8th.
E_Garcia (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Haniger (5), Beckham (5), Healy (7), McCann (2). HR_Bruce (4), off Giolito; Beckham (4), off Ruiz; Bruce (5), off Banuelos; Abreu (3), off Leake; Anderson (2), off Leake. RBIs_Haniger (8), Santana (14), Bruce 2 (10), Beckham 3 (11), Healy 2 (11), Abreu (8), Anderson (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Santana, Bruce, Moore 2); Chicago 4 (Moncada, Abreu, McCann 2). RISP_Seattle 5 for 11; Chicago 0 for 6.
GIDP_Moore.
DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, W, 2-0
|6
|1-3
|9
|2
|2
|0
|6
|106
|2.92
|Brennan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Elias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.18
|Sadzeck
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|89
|5.73
|Frare
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Ruiz
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|17
|81.00
|Jones
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|10.12
|Banuelos
|3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|61
|6.75
Ruiz pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 2-0, Frare 1-0, Ruiz 1-1, Jones 2-1. HBP_Ruiz (Moore).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:31. A_31,286 (40,615).
