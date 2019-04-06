Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 9, White Sox 2

April 6, 2019 5:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .222
Haniger rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .295
Santana lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .286
Bruce 1b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .184
Encarnacion dh 4 2 1 0 1 1 .240
Beckham ss 5 2 4 3 0 0 .410
Healy 3b 3 0 1 2 2 1 .289
Murphy c 4 1 2 0 1 2 .500
Moore 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .091
Totals 38 9 14 9 6 11
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .321
Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .379
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .276
Alonso dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Jimenez lf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .250
Palka rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Cordell ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Anderson ss 4 1 3 1 0 1 .500
McCann c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .313
Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .042
Totals 37 2 10 2 1 10
Seattle 001 331 001—9 14 0
Chicago 000 100 100—2 10 1

a-popped out for Palka in the 8th.

E_Garcia (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Chicago 9. 2B_Haniger (5), Beckham (5), Healy (7), McCann (2). HR_Bruce (4), off Giolito; Beckham (4), off Ruiz; Bruce (5), off Banuelos; Abreu (3), off Leake; Anderson (2), off Leake. RBIs_Haniger (8), Santana (14), Bruce 2 (10), Beckham 3 (11), Healy 2 (11), Abreu (8), Anderson (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Santana, Bruce, Moore 2); Chicago 4 (Moncada, Abreu, McCann 2). RISP_Seattle 5 for 11; Chicago 0 for 6.

Advertisement

GIDP_Moore.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

DP_Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sanchez, Abreu).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, W, 2-0 6 1-3 9 2 2 0 6 106 2.92
Brennan 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00
Elias 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.18
Sadzeck 1 1 0 0 1 1 22 0.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, L, 1-1 4 1-3 6 5 5 4 4 89 5.73
Frare 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Ruiz 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 17 81.00
Jones 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 10.12
Banuelos 3 4 1 1 2 3 61 6.75

Ruiz pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 2-0, Frare 1-0, Ruiz 1-1, Jones 2-1. HBP_Ruiz (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:31. A_31,286 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
4|17 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsman works on his UAS pre-flight

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 launches from Kennedy Space Center

Get our daily newsletter.