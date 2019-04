By The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon has left the game against the Chicago White Sox because of a tight groin.

Gordon had drawn two walks and scored a run Friday. He was replaced by Dylan Moore in the fourth inning.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.